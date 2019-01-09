New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (HKG:1518): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (HKG:1518) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 1518 is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on New Century Healthcare Holding here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

1518’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that 1518 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at 1518’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

SEHK:1518 Future Profit January 9th 19 More

Next Steps:

For New Century Healthcare Holding, I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

