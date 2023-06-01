Century High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates
Jun. 1—Parents: Jake Allred and Christy Allred
Activities: Concert Band, Model United Nations, SEMYO, UMTYMP
Scholastic Achievements: Fulford-Karp Physics Scholarship, National Merit Letter of Commendation, AP Scholar With Honor Award, Graduate of University of Minnesota Talented Youth Mathematics Program
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Meals on Wheels driver, Family Service Rochester Fresh Volunteer
Future Plans: Hamline University to study physics and chemistry with a mathematics minor
Parents: Eric Boie and Jennifer Lisowe
Activities: 4-H, Girls swim and dive team, piano, Honor Society, Trap shooting
Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist, Academic All American, Honors student
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Church, Honor Society, Adopt a Highway, Operation Christmas Child, 4-H events
Future Plans: South Dakota State University for animal science on a pre-veterinary med track
Parents: Christopher Brunholzl and Charlotte Brunholzl
Activities: Student Government, Mock Trial, Cheer, Model United Nations, Jazz Band
Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commendation, AP Scholar with Distinction, Century Student Body Vice President, Vice President of the SouthEast Division of Minnesota Student Governments, Century Mock Trial Captain for two years
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in political science
Parents: Paul and Jessica Decker
Activities: Century Volleyball (captain, all-state, all-conference, first team all-area), Southern Minnesota Volleyball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (huddle leader), YoungLife, LINK Crew
Scholastic Achievements: Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Academic all-state (volleyball), Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Best of Class scholarship from UMD
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Church, Honor Society, Salvation Army, Feed My Starving Children, Hope Lodge
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Duluth to study biology and play volleyball
Parents: Steve Deedrick and Kimberly Deedrick
Activities: Basketball, Track and Field, Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Lift Youth Group
Scholastic Achievements: National Honor Society, Century Honor Society, Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Presidential Scholarship, RCTC High Academic Achievement List
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Lift Church Worship Team, GreatDeeds, Feed My Starving Children Lift Kids
Future Plans: University of Northwestern-St. Paul to study kinesiology
Parents: Kevin and Tina Ewert
Activities: Boy Scouts, Marching Band/Drumline (2023 Co-Captain), Trap Club
Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist, BSA Distinguished Conservation Service Award, Eagle Scout Award, Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council Winner, RCTC President's List Student
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Ruby's Pantry, Izaak Walton League Stream Monitoring, Oxbow Park Nesting Box Construction
Future Plans: University of Oklahoma for computer science
Parents: Burnell and Sue Folkert
Activities: Drumline, Symphonic Winds and Marching Bands, Boy Scouts, including being the senior patrol leader
Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in band, Earned Scouting's highest rank of Eagle Presidential Scholarship from St. Mary's University
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Built playground upgrades at Chester Woods, Meals on Wheels food delivery, Salvation Army bell ringing, Highway clean-up through church, Landscaping at the American Legion
Future Plans: St. Mary's University of Minnesota, majoring in finance and business marketing
Parents: Greg and Kendra Garrison
Activities: Girls Swim and Dive Captain, Key Club President, Minnesota Swimming Athlete Representative and Board Member, Boys Swim and Dive Team Manager
Scholastic Achievemets: AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Academic All-American, two-time Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award, Pepperdine University Regents Scholarship Award
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Swim Lessons, Channel One Regional Food Bank
Future Plans: Pepperdine University for a Bachelor of Science in sports medicine and swimming
Parents: Kirsten and Jim Homme
Activities: Century Girls Swim and Dive Team, Rochester Swim Club, Century High School Student Government, Young Life, Key Club
Scholastic Achievements: Big Nine Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Academic All American, Century High School Honor Society, AP Scholar with Honor Award
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Polar Plunge participant, Inheritance of Hope "Hope Hub" volunteer, Africa Partners Medical volunteer, Litter Bit Better
Future Plans: Davidson College to study French and biology
Parents: Trent and Nadia Wood and Syed Hyder
Activities: Student body president in Student Government, Century Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Century Symphonic Winds, earned third degree black belt in karate
Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in Band, Lettered in Science Olympiad, Lettered in Student Government, Placed 10th in state for Science Olympiad
Community Service/ Volunteer Work: On the Board of Directors at Bear Creek Services, Karate Instructor at National Karate, Adopt a Highway
Future Plans: University of Minnesota majoring in biomedical engineering
Parents: Mark and Trisha Jacobs
Activities: Work at Target, Link Crew
Scholastic Achievements: Mayo scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Feed my starving children, Volunteered at a family friend's vineyard
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for a Bachelors of Science in computer science
Parents: Daniel and Becca Jacobson and Jen and Gerad Welch
Activities: Century Honor Society Secretary, Cross Country, Track and Field
Scholastic Achievements: RCTC President's List for Fall 2021 and Fall 2022, RCTC High Academic Achievement List for Spring 2022, VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest local finalist 2019-2023, St. Olaf College Presidential Scholarship, Kiwanis District At-Large Scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws Humane Society, Quarry Hill Nature Center, Izaak Walton League
Future Plans: St. Olaf College, Biology and Spanish
Parents: Lee and Amber Jacobson
Activities: Varsity Boys Basketball, Classical Pianist, MN Select AAU Basketball, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Rochester Area Keyboard Masterclass Participant, Rochester Area Honors Band Participant
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Piano performance for church services, Family Service of Rochester-Meals on Wheels, lead youth basketball clinic/camp for RCYBA, Litter Bit Better Campaign participant
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to study computer science or entrepreneurship
Parents: Padma Rao and Guruprasad Kaginele
Activities: Century Honors Society, Key Club, Century Boys Tennis
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, All Conference Tennis, Mayo Clinic Volunteer Scholarship, Captain of the Century boys tennis team, Mayo Clinic Mentorship Program
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer, Olmsted County Medical Center Volunteering program
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison for biomedical engineering
Parents: John Kim and Anna Song
Activities: Honors Society, Student Government, Math League, Key Club
Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholar Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Scholastic Art Awards, United States Presidential Scholars Nominated, Student of the Month — World Languages
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Living Room Tutors, Family Service Rochester — Meals on Wheels, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Service
Future Plans: Carleton College majoring in mathematics
Parents: Juan Luo and Fahui Li
Activities: Century High School Honors Society, Key Club International, Student Government, Asian American Youth Advocates, Key Club Lettering
Scholastic Achievements: Key Club Lettering
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer: Hospitality Cart, Living Room Tutor, Adopt a Highway
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in finance
Parents: Michael and Chasidy McMaster
Activites: Century Winter Competitive Dance Team (captain junior and senior year), Century Fall Performance Dance Team (captain senior year), Just For Kix Placement Dance Teams, Century Honor Society
Scholastic Achievements: MADT All-State Dance Team for four consecutive years, MADT Senior Academic All-State Award, Big 9 Honorable Mention for three consecutive years
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Century Dance Team Jr. Kickers Clinic, Rochester Dance Company Nutcracker performance, Home Instead Be a Santa to a Senior Program, Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days
Future Plans: Iowa State University to study kinesiology
Parents: Jason and Sara Ottman
Activities: CHS Honor Society, CHS Boys Hockey, CHS Boys Lacrosse
Scholastic Achievements: Member of RCTC President's List, CHS Boys Hockey Captain for two years, CHS Boys Lacrosse Captain for one year, Scholar Athlete
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Math Resource Tutoring, Pax Christi Church volunteer, Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, Meals on Wheels, JDRF fundraiser
Future Plans: Undecided School to major in biology
Parents: Michelle and Mitch Oyen
Activities: Honors Society, Student Government, Track/Cross Country, Hockey, Link Crew
Scholastic Achievements: Big 9 All-Conference Academic Scholar, All-State Academic Scholar, Shannon O'Hara Foundation Scholarship Recipient, Student of the Month — Mathematics Department, Student of the Month — English Department
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Math Resource Room tutor, RCI Reads peer-mentor, RYHA Girl's City League Volunteer, Adopt a Highway cleanup
Future Plans: Undecided school to major in mathematics and engineering
Parents: Asghar Rezaei and Rafat Ebrahimi
Activities: Century Honor Society, Century Student Government, Mayo Clinic Youth Volunteer Program
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, Honor Roll
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic, Salvation Army
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study biomedical engineering
Parents: Rosalie Bakken and Franz Rinkleff
Activities: Cross Country Nordic Ski Team, Rochester Mountain Bike Team, Century Honor Society
Scholastic Achievements: National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) Award 2021 — Certificate of Distinction, National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) 2022 — Rising Star Award, Rochester Community and Technical College High Academic Achievement list for PSEO coursework — 2022 and 2023, Minnesota Mountain Biking Series, 2nd place Elite Women 2021
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws Humane Society, Salvation Army, Camp Companion, youth summer camp counselor, trail maintenance volunteer
Future Plans: Colorado College to study neuroscience and data science
Parents: Nicole and Gurpreet Sandhu
Activities: Student School Board, Weightlifting, Ceramics
Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Clinic Mentorship, 2nd Place Big 9 Sections Sculpture, Minnesota Cup Semifinalist 2018, National Merit Commendation, AP Scholar with Distinction 2022
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Regional Food Bank, Adopt a Highway
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study fisheries, wildlife, and conservation biology on a pre-veterinary med track
Parent: Becky Sargent
Activities: Girls HS Tennis, Boys HS Tennis Player and Manager, Century Honor Society, STEM Club, Junior Team Tennis Captain
Scholastic Achievements: State Tennis Individual Doubles Finalist, All Conference Tennis, Big 9 Singles Tennis Champion, Academic All State, Junior Team Tennis Regional Champion
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Revolutionary Earth, Rochester ReStore and Habitat for Humanity, Paws and Claws Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House, Women's Shelter
Future Plans: Grinnell College to study psychology and biology
Parents: Sookwon Hahn and Sunghwan Sohn
Activities: Century Boys Tennis Team, Century Student Government, Century Drum Line
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Varsity Letters in Tennis and Band
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Jeremiah Program, Century Honors Society
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in biology
Parents: Todd and Heidi Strumpfer
Activities: Century Soccer (Captain), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Leader), Business Professionals of America, church youth group
Scholastic Achievements: BPA State participant (2022, 2023), Big 9 Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Soccer Sectional All Academic Team, Soccer All-Conference
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Pharr, Texas Mission Trip, Pike County, Kentucky Mission Trip, Family Service Rochester, Salvation Army
Future Plans: South Dakota State University, pre-veterinary med, Colorado Christian University, Business Administration
Parent: Larry Tischer
Activities: Rochester Raiders Adapted Softball, Debate Club
Scholastic Achievements: Student of the Month, All-State Tournament Team
Future Plans: Rochester Community and Technical College to study psychology
Parents: Christopher and Jessica Williams
Activities: FCA, Jazz Band, Honor Society, Impact youth group, Impact leadership/planning team
Scholastic Achievements: Best in site for small ensemble
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Door greeter at church, local outreach volunteering, mission trips to the Dominican Republic
Future Plans: South Dakota State University, pre-veterinary med, Wichita State University, forensic science
Parents: Lan Ge and Youwen Zhang
Activities: Century Boys Swim and Dive Captain, Short Track Speed Skater, U.S. Olympic Trials and World Cup Qualifiers Competitor, Boy Scouts, Senior Patrol Leader, Eagle Project, Inline Speed Skating, cello
Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist (2023), Academic All-American (2023), AP Scholar with Distinction (2022), National Latin Exam Gold Medalist (2019)
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Eagle Project: bat house at Oxbow Park, Washington Elementary Buddy Bench installation, Rochester Reading Center tool shed construction, Litter Bit Better area cleanup, Channel one Food Drive
Future Plans: Carleton College, undecided
Parents: Xun Zhu and Lichun Lu
Activities: Minnesota All-State Math Team, Century High School Math League (captain), Mayo Clinic Research Mentorship, Ballet, Piano
Scholastic Achievements: United States of America Mathematical Olympiad (USAMO) Qualifier, Yale Engineering and Science (YES) Scholar, three-time American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) Qualifier, National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Program (team leader), Rochester Math Club, Century High School Honor Society (co-vice president and treasurer), Key Club (secretary)
Future Plans: Yale University to study statistics and data science and biomedical engineering