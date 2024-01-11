Century High School principal takes leave of absence to focus on family's health

Jan. 10—ROCHESTER — Century High School Principal Monde Schwartz informed the school's families last week that she would be taking a leave during the second semester to focus on her husband's cancer diagnosis.

During Schwartz's absence, Assistant Principal Steve Akin will be covering her duties as lead principal. The notice did not provide a time when she would return to her role at Century.

As part of her notice to families, Schwartz explained that her husband had received his diagnosis three weeks after she accepted the position at Century.

Century Assistant Principal Mary Schoenbeck had been planning on retiring at the beginning the year. According to RPS Communications Director Mamisoa Knutson, Schoenbeck will now remain with the school for rest of the school year. With Schwartz's absence, there will be four principals in the building.