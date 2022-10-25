Century husband arrested for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting wife Tuesday

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred on McBride Road near Century on Tuesday morning.

A 60-year-old man was involved in a disturbance with his 52-year-old wife and exited the home with a handgun, according to an ECSO press release. The man reportedly began shooting multiple times into the home, striking the wife.

In case you missed it: Family sues Gulf Breeze Methodist Church after daughter sexually assaulted by youth pastor

ECSO mental health grant: ECSO granted $549K so deputies can 'expedite care' in mental health-related calls

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal the woman was taken to a local hospital. Lewis did not know the extent of the woman's injuries.

Deputies arrested the man and charge him with attempted homicide. The ECSO has not released his name.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Century husband arrested for attempted homicide for shooting wife