Century-old bridge in Southwest Washington to get $600 million upgrade
A century-old bridge connecting Portland and Southwest Washington is getting a $600 million upgrade.
The bridge crosses the Columbia River on I-5.
Officials say it could collapse in an earthquake. The federal funds will help make sure the replacement is up to snuff.
But this money is only expected to cover 12% of the total cost which could reach $7.5 billion.
In a joint statement with Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Senator Patty Murray said in part:
I am ecstatic that the I-5 bridge replacement project will be receiving $600 million in federal funding.
We still have work to do to see this project through.