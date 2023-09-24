Century-old Devon fishing boat sets sail after restoration

The 108-year-old Britannia was restored over a decade

A 108-year-old fishing boat restored over a decade has set sail once more in Devon.

The Britannia was relaunched at Exeter Quay earlier after it was spotted "in a bad state" by its previous owners in Brixham Harbour in 2013.

Vicki Samuels and her husband Sam formed a charity and have been restoring the boat with a team of volunteers ever since.

Mrs Samuels said she was "really emotional" and had "a few tears".

Vicki Samuels with husband Sam, toasting the relaunch of the Britannia

The couple first purchased the smack - a type of boat developed to transport live lobsters - 50 years ago.

After bringing up their family on board they sold it in the 1990s, Mrs Samuels said.

But 10 years ago, they spotted it in Brixham Harbour "in a very bad state".

Now returned to its former glory, the restoration has also been a learning experience for the young people who volunteered to help, Mrs Samuels said.

Seeing "a new generation inspired... is just so emotional," she said.

The boat will now be used to train people in navigation and training, she added.

Abi Hart, a trainee who helped restore the boat, said the launch was "so special".

"I love the story of Sam and Vicki who used to own her and restored her 40 years ago," she said.

"Knowing she has found her way back to them makes it even more special."

