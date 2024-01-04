Century-old postcard of now demolished area school finds its way back to Ohio

A century-old postcard of a now-demolished Middletown school building has made its way back to the area.

The postcard came from Lowell Joerg, 95, Stockton, CA.

It was from 1915 and features the ‘new’ Middletown High School at the time, which was built in 1908 on Central Avenue.

The building became an eighth-grade school in 1923, known as Roosevelt. This was after a high school opened on Girard Avenue, historians told the Middletown City School District.

The building became the Middletown City Building from 1930 to 1976.

It sat empty and was severely damaged by a fire in 1984 before being torn down.

Joerg, also known as the ‘Postcard Man,’ sent the postcard to the Middletown City School District.

He said he did not know how the card ended in California but wanted to send it back to Middletown where it could be appreciated.

Photo courtesy of Middletown City Schools

