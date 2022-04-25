Century-old Russian rescue ship ‘trying to salvage missiles’ from sunken Moskva – Bild

·1 min read
Cruiser Moscow before going to the bottom
Cruiser Moscow before going to the bottom

Read also: Russia assaults Popasna and bombs Azovstal, says General Staff

“Russia is trying to dredge up anti-ship and AA missiles from the sunken Moskva, along with classified documents and military equipment,” Bild’s message said.

Given the size of Moskva (the ship was 187 meters long), the ancient 110-year-old Commune will probably not be able to salvage the cruiser whole.

Read also: 61st day of Putin's war. Russians attack Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne oblasts, seize Kherson city council

Commune was commissioned in 1912, and is one of the oldest serving navy vessels in the world.

Read also: The second phase of the war and the second front

On April 13, Ukraine’s Navy hit the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, missile cruiser Moskva, with two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missiles, fired from a coastal battery. Russia later confirmed the ship has sunk after its ammunition detonated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Explosions heard, then fires break out at two oil depots in Russia's Bryansk

    A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Fokinsky district of Russia's town of Bryansk overnight on April 25, the Main Directorate of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bryansk Oblast has reported.

  • Zelensky's office offers Russia ‘3 Mariupol steps’ to end crisis in Donbas city

    Russia continues to attack the Azovstal plant in besieged Mariupol, despite the Kremlin leader's order to "stop the assault," adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak has said.

  • Here's what Disney's Reedy Creek told investors the day before the state passed a law to dissolve the district

    Reedy Creek Improvement District bond investors were sent a message to help calm their concerns just 24 hours before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the axe to Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) special district that was created more than 50 years ago. In addition, the district said the state will not "impair the rights or remedies of the holders" or its exemption from taxation until the bonds are fully met, according to documents filed April 21 with the Electronic Municipal Market Access database overseen by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Congress-charged organization for a fair and efficient municipal securities market. "In light of the state of Florida’s pledge to the district’s bondholders, Reedy Creek expects to explore its options while continuing its present operations, including levying and collecting its ad valorem taxes and collecting its utility revenues, paying debt service on its ad valorem tax bonds and utility revenue bonds, complying with its bond covenants and operating and maintaining its properties," document said.

  • Ukraine will launch counteroffensive in two weeks says military expert Rustamzade

    In an interview with NV, renowned Azeri military expert Agil Rustamzade evaluates Russia’s chances of capturing southern and eastern Ukraine, and talks about the developments on the ground.

  • My family of 3 spent $6,550 for a 2-night stay on Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and it was so worth it

    From the gourmet meals and missions to the VIP perks and room with a droid, here's what the galactic experience was like — and why we'd do it again.

  • Marine Corps declares its heavy lift helicopter operational

    The Marines this month declared initial operational capability for its CH-53K King Stallion, after the heavy lift helo demonstrated not only its operational performance but the maturity of its training and logistics programs as well.

  • Fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine

    STORY: In a statement, the ministry said the fire took place at a facility owned by oil pipeline company Transneft at 2 a.m. Moscow time, and there had been no need to evacuate any parts of the city of 400,000 people.Russia's investigative committee said in a separate statement that its head, Alexander Bastrykin, has ordered a probe into the incident. Ukrainian officials have so far made no comment on the fire and its possible cause.Bryansk is an administrative center 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border, near the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and is about 380 km (236 miles) distant from Moscow, the Russian capital.Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, now entering their third month, a special military operation.

  • Russia's military may be trying to hide Russian deaths in Ukraine by proposing to take over payments for family, UK says

    The Kremlin has refused to acknowledge its death toll in Ukraine, though a spokesperson admitted that Russia suffered "significant losses."

  • Moldova warns of effort to create 'pretexts' for conflict after explosions in pro-Russia separatist region Transnistria

    In a statement, Moldovan authorities expressed concern about a reported explosion on the "so-called security structures" in Tiraspol.

  • Dua Lipa’s Exposed Thong is Making a Comeback Case For the Y2k “Whale Tail”

    Pop singer Dua Lipa has proven once again that her fashion sense is spot on. The popstar is reviving the Y2K, exposed thong look aka the "Whale Tail". W

  • Did Russia’s Sunken Warship Try to Use a Religious Weapon?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyA little over a week ago, reports emerged that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, had sunk. The Moskva was a missile cruiser and, according to Russian state media, the ship had sunk following an explosion on board. The news created a buzz in the religious community because there are rumors that there was a fragment of the “True Cross” (the cross on which Jesus was crucified) on board at the time. If true, this would mak

  • Why Shailene Woodley Is "Done" With Ex Aaron Rodgers After Recent Reunions

    Despite Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' recent outings together, the duo has called time-out on their romance once again. E! News has exclusive details on their status update below.

  • Formerly incarcerated exec says past allies Biden and Boris ‘failed’ on criminal justice

    #AWJ2022: Ashish Prashar, an executive and former ally of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson, tells <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/author/josh-marcus"><strong>Josh Marcus</strong></a> both leaders have kept their countries on a path towards mass incarceration and racism.

  • Mass. family wins $5 million verdict from country club after property hit by over 600 golf balls

    Massachusetts couple wins $5 million verdict against a local country club after suffering from the years-long, "continuous threat" of wayward golf balls.

  • Russian missile strike on Odesa kills journalist, her three-month-old baby

    Journalist Valeria Glodan and her three-month-old daughter were killed in a Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa on April 23, the journalist's friend Olena Povoliaieva wrote on Facebook.

  • A superyacht captain deployed sonic weapons and 'pain rays' to fend off pirates armed with Kalashnikovs, worker says

    The captain deployed the weapons as armed pirates sped towards him on inflatable boats, an industry insider wrote in The Times of London.

  • Donald Trump held in contempt of court

    STORY: Former president Donald Trump was held in contempt of court by a New York judge Monday, for not providing documents subpoenaed by the state attorney general. Trump will be fined $10,000 per day until he compliesTrump lost his fight against a subpoena from state Attorney General Letitia James, then failed to produce all the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request.The judge ruled contempt was appropriate because of "repeated failures" to hand over the materials. Trump was not in the courtroom.James is investigating whether the former president's family company, the Trump Organization, misstated the values of its real estate properties to get favorable loans and tax deductions.James has said her probe had found "significant evidence" suggesting that for more than a decade, the company "relied on misleading asset valuations”A lawyer for Trump and the company said at the hearing that James' investigation was a "fishing expedition." Trump, a Republican, denies wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.

  • Zelenskyy administration advisor says there are 'hardly any' war crimes Russia hasn't committed in Ukraine

    Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's defense minister, said evidence of Russian war crimes was being "carefully collected" for tribunals.

  • Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

    Intelligence officials had gathered to brief select members of Congress on future threats to U.S. elections when a key lawmaker in the room, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York, tried to move the discussion to a new topic: Hunter Biden’s laptop. Stefanik, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, asked the officials during the April 1 briefing whether they had any evidence of Russian involvement in the release of Biden’s laptop to the news media in the fall of 2020 — a possibility floated by high-ranking former government officials in the weeks before the presidential election. Intelligence officials told Stefanik the question would be better answered by law enforcement.