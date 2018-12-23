Is Century Plyboards (India) Limited’s (NSE:CENTURYPLY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Century Plyboards (India) Limited’s (NSE:CENTURYPLY) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Century Plyboards (India) has a P/E ratio of 24.28, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.1%.

How Do You Calculate Century Plyboards (India)’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Century Plyboards (India):

P/E of 24.28 = ₹178.2 ÷ ₹7.34 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Century Plyboards (India)’s earnings per share fell by 14% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 21% per year over the last five years.

How Does Century Plyboards (India)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Century Plyboards (India) has a higher P/E than the average company (13.2) in the forestry industry.

Century Plyboards (India)’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Century Plyboards (India)’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 14% of Century Plyboards (India)’s market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Century Plyboards (India)’s P/E Ratio

Century Plyboards (India) trades on a P/E ratio of 24.3, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it’s safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.