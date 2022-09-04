New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. New Century Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$190m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$28m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is New Century Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering New Century Resources, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$27m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 71%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving New Century Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

