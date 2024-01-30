Century student named Rochester's Youth of the Year

Jan. 29—ROCHESTER — As a leader among her friends at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, Baylie Chappuis is thankful for her "second family" in the dance program and mentors who support her in life's challenges and joys.

"A huge way I communicate and show leadership is through the dance program here at Club. It has given me the determination to become a better leader and person," Chappuis said in an announcement from the Boys & Girls Club. She won Youth of the Year for the second time on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

The Youth of the Year award recognizes the values of leadership, service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles. As a statewide and national competition, Chappuis will compete for Minnesota Youth of the Year in the spring.

She shared a speech about her time at Club and life goals alongside youth Aniya Jones and Trystan McGowan. The youth were judged on written essays, panel interviews and public speaking.

"It is incredibly easy for me to love others but something I struggle with in life is self-love," Chappuis said. "My Club mentor has taught me to love not only others but myself. With her help, I truly believe in myself now and I feel confident in a way I didn't before.

"When my dad passed away from a drug overdose in the summer of 2021, the first and only place I went to that day was Club. The first person I told was my mentor. Club has a very special place in my heart. The staff and Club members are my family, and I am beyond grateful for my Club experience," Chappuis said.

Chappuis is a Century High School senior and has been a Club member for seven years. She hopes to study nursing at the University of Minnesota Rochester and become a registered nurse.

"Baylie embodies resiliency," said Samuel Hawkins, Boys & Girls Club director of programs. "She employs the strengths and strategies she has learned at Club to face adversity with confidence. ... The mission of Club is written on (Baylie's) heart. By focusing on her own journey, she inspires others."

For more information on the Youth of the Year program, visit

bgclubroch.org.