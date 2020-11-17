Century Technology Group Announces Acquisition of Mutually Human

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Technology Group, a Grand Rapids, MI-based family office, announced today the acquisition of Mutually Human, a leading custom software developer and application solutions provider for a broad spectrum of industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mutually Human is a custom software and application development company with innovation at its core. The Company partners with its clients to develop and deliver cutting-edge, customized software solutions integral to core business operations, from complex software solutions designed to streamline and automate workflow to mobile applications that enable business scale and improve user experiences. They leverage deep industry expertise, subject matter experts, and software frameworks to create application solutions for clients that make interacting with their brand a positive experience.

"Mutually Human fits perfectly with our vision of growing a leading software development and application modernization services business and adds to our charter of investing in growth-oriented technology services businesses," said Jason Kuipers, EVP of Century Technology Group. "We're delighted to be partnering with this ambitious and talented team that has built and sustained an outstanding business."

Mutually Human focuses on crafting software solutions that enable businesses to modernize and transform, while still being engaging and scalable. Jason Kuipers added, "We look forward to helping take Mutually Human to the next level by investing in strategic sales and marketing initiatives, recruiting additional outside talent, and adding complementary software development capabilities which strengthen its core practice areas."

"We are proud of the human-experience-focused approach to software development we've created at Mutually Human. Partnering with Century Technology Group will enable us to fast-track the maturing of our sales and marketing initiatives, broaden our market penetration, and accelerate our growth. This is a big win for our company, our employees, and most importantly, our clients," said Mark Van Holstyn, Mutually Human's Co-founder and President.

About Mutually Human

Mutually Human provides outsourced software development solutions, application modernization services, embedded software, IoT software, mobile applications, and cloud software solutions for a variety of industries, organizations, and start-ups. They work with clients to develop, deliver, and then maintain and support software systems which are critical to the client's core business operations. The Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. For more information, please visit www.mutuallyhuman.com.

About Century Technology Group

Century Technology Group is a family office, based in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm works in partnership with proven operating leaders to provide growth capital, administrative resources, and managerial consulting to promising technology-lead businesses with strong core products, services, or capabilities. For more information, please visit www.centurytechgroup.com.

