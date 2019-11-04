Century Textiles and Industries Limited (NSE:CENTURYTEX) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Century Textiles and Industries Limited (NSE:CENTURYTEX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Century Textiles and Industries:

0.18 = ₹7.5b ÷ (₹101b - ₹60b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Century Textiles and Industries has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Century Textiles and Industries Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Century Textiles and Industries's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Forestry industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Century Textiles and Industries sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Century Textiles and Industries's ROCE appears to be 18%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 8.3%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Century Textiles and Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:CENTURYTEX Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Century Textiles and Industries? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Century Textiles and Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Century Textiles and Industries has total liabilities of ₹60b and total assets of ₹101b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 59% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.