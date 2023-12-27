Century woman glad to see her tree project take root in town historic district

A Century woman is determined to help keep her community beautiful and she got a little help with her latest project from Escambia County.

Work crews planted 26 crape myrtle trees covering 1/10 of a mile of the median along Jefferson Street in the Alger-Sullivan Historic District. The trees, in seven-gallon buckets, were donated by Escambia County arborists and delivered to the town last week.

Escambia County, Natural Resource Management and the city of Century partnered on the street tree beautification project at the request of 83-year-old Helen Mincy. She said she spearheaded the effort after a pipe replacement project took out some trees she had planted previously.

“Pensacola is so beautiful and that's the way I would love to see Century,” Mincy said, “and it's because someone doesn't go out of their way to make it look that way.”

Mincy has been going out of her way to improve her hometown nearly all her life. Before there was regular garbage collection, she picked up litter and trash as a youth. She also works to preserve the history of Century, which was built as a company town for the Alger-Sullivan Lumber Company. She remembers seeing the sawmill burn when she was 15.

“This town is built up around the sawmill, and the night that sawmill burned, you could feel the heat from a big distance, because it was huge. Biggest fire ever went through Century,” remembered Mincy.

The Alger-Sullivan Historic District is what remains of the once bustling turn-of-the-century sawmill town and includes 41 residences, two churches, two recreational buildings and a hotel.

The old hotel is also on Jefferson Street and Mincy would like to see more trees planted in front of it. Although she pushed for this tree-planting project, Escambia County also has a program to plant canopy trees to provide shade and beauty in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

County arborists and natural resources managers work to replant the right trees, in the right place to benefit homeowners and the neighborhood.

“The funds are provided by the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Forest Service to increase the environmental and economic benefits provided by healthy tree canopy,” said Jimmie Jarrett, arborist and program manager with Escambia Natural Resources Management. “This is one of several upcoming projects addressing environmental sustainability in underserved low tree canopy areas.”

Each year, Escambia County gives away several hundred trees to local homeowners as part of the annual Arbor Day celebration. Jarrett says winter is the best time to plant them.

As for Mincy, she hopes work will continue to improve the town.

“Actually, Century needs a whole bunch of work. The streets need cleaning, just like the area I took on. I didn't have to do that, but I did,” Mincy said. “More vegetation like I received needs to be planted. I'm an activist for Century and I always just volunteered, but I am an old lady. This is probably the last thing I will be doing for the town of Century.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County donates trees for Century beautification project