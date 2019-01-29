CenturyLink (CTL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CenturyLink (CTL) closed at $15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day.

CenturyLink (CTL) closed the most recent trading day at $15, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the communications company had lost 0.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.55%.

CTL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2019. On that day, CTL is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.80 billion, up 8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower. CTL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, CTL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.27.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



