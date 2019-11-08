CenturyLink (CTL) Soars: Stock Adds 11.4% in Session

CenturyLink, Inc. CTL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 29.5% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



CenturyLink currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

CenturyLink, Inc. Price

CenturyLink, Inc. Price More

CenturyLink, Inc. price | CenturyLink, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Wireless National industry may consider ATN International, Inc. ATNI, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Is CTL going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report



CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research