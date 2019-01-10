CenturyLink (CTL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CenturyLink (CTL) closed the most recent trading day at $16, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session.

In the latest trading session, CenturyLink (CTL) closed at $16, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the communications company had lost 6.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2019. On that day, CTL is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.80 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CTL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.16% lower. CTL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CTL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.72, which means CTL is trading at a discount to the group.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



