New CEO has big plans for Creation Museum, Ark: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Martyn Iles, Executive CEO of Answer in Genesis, speaks about his new role and working with Ken Ham.

Good morning. Welcome to Friday. I'm Jolene Almendarez.

In the past, I've written about the big business of religious tourism in Kentucky. It's been spearheaded for decades by Answers in Genesis, the nonprofit in Boone County behind the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter.

Now the organization is partially under different leadership. The new Executive CEO Martyn Iles has plans to expand the organization's messaging to include social issues and new technology.

I had a one-on-one with Iles last week. Here's what he had to say.

What else you need to know Friday, Feb. 2

