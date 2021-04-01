The CEO of the biotech firm that ruined Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses told CNBC 'it was one batch'

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021 in Athens, Ohio. Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

During an interview on CNBC's Closing Bell on Thursday, Emergent BioSolutions CEO Bob Kramer said that it was "unfortunate," that a mixup occurred at its Baltimore facility producing Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

"It's one batch," Kramer repeated when pressed on what exactly went wrong, not specifying or confirming whether that batch amounted to 15 million doses.

A mishap at Emergent BioSolution's Baltimore production facility reportedly spoiled around 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The New York Times first reported the incident. Senior Biden administration officials later confirmed to the Times and Politico that the mixup affected the timing of future shipments of the vaccine.

On CNBC Thursday, Kramer pushed back on the report, saying there wasn't cross-contamination of ingredients, but that doses were pulled because of an "out of specification result for one batch of product."

"It isn't the case that an ingredient from one impacted the other, one batch of product was determined to be inconsistent, and was pulled aside," he told CNBC.

Kramer said he doesn't expect a significant delay in FDA authorization for production at the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore.

