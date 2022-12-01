CEO of Bradenton-based MCR Health removed. Domestic violence charge changed to trespassing

MCR Health, formerly known as Manatee County Rural Health, is looking for a new president and CEO.

In response to a request from the Bradenton Herald, MCR Health released a statement Thursday confirming that Patrick Carnegie is no longer affiliated with the nonprofit.

The “Board of Directors has voted unanimously to remove MCR President and CEO, Patrick Carnegie, effective Nov. 4, 2022,” the statement said.

MCR Health provided no reason for the removal of Carnegie, who was arrested in 2021 in Pinellas County in a case unrelated to the nonprofit. Carnegie’s removal comes three weeks after he entered into a Pre-Trial Intervention Program related to his arrest.

MCR Health responded to the Herald’s request for more information by saying “that’s the entire statement at this time.”

Dr. Melvin Price has been appointed interim CEO of MCR, which provides care to patients in Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Pasco and Hardee counties.

As of Nov. 7, the MCR Board has hired Haywood Miller as chief restructuring officer to maintain the health services that MCR Health provides, said the statement from board chair Garry Lowe.

“Mr. Miller brings with him 30 years of experience and routinely assists public and private companies with their transition to new executive leadership. In his newest role, Mr. Miller will report directly to the MCR Board of Directors,” the statement said.

“Dr. Price has practiced medicine for more than four decades. He’s worked at MCR for more than 20 years and most recently served as the vice president of medical affairs,” Lowe said in the statement.

MCR Health’s website says it operates over 48 healthcare centers and 19 pharmacies, providing a wide range of services including family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, vision, dental, podiatry, cardiology, general surgery and many other medical services.

“Our mission is to provide all patients including the underserved and uninsured access to quality primary care and preventative health education regardless of race, sex, disability, or economic status. Last year alone, MCR provided over $59 million in charity care for the uninsured,” the nonprofit says.

The MCR board of directors is searching for a permanent CEO, Thursday’s MCR statement said.

Outstanding criminal charges

Carnegie’s removal comes less than three weeks after he entered into a Pre-Trial Intervention Program in a criminal case in which he faced a domestic battery charge involving his ex-girlfriend.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors amended the charge to trespassing on a construction site.

The State Attorney’s Office had formally charged Carnegie in June 2021 with burglary with assault or battery. He was arrested and released on a $75,000 bond.

The MCR Board of Directors acknowledged to the Bradenton Herald at the time that they were aware of his arrest, but said that Carnegie insisted the allegations were false and that he intended to defend himself.

Based on the principal of innocent until proven guilty, the board decided to wait until the criminal proceedings concluded before taking any further action.

Carnegie’s attorney, Roger D. Futerman, said Thursday that he did not believe his client deserved to be removed from his job at MCR Health, considering that the charge had been reduced to a misdemeanor and would likely be dismissed.

The Herald was unable to reach Carnegie for comment.

Domestic violence allegations

An affidavit attached to the initial information formally charging Carnegie details the allegations.

In the early morning hours of April 10, 2021, Carnegie’s ex-girlfriend told St. Petersburg police that she was awakened by a knock on the front door of her home in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue South. When she opened the door, there was no one standing there, but Carnegie approached her from the carport.

The ex-girlfriend told him to leave and tried to close the door — but Carnegie pushed his way inside, according to the report.

“Once inside (her) home, Patrick Carnegie gripped (her) by the shoulders with both hands, pushed her back into her kitchen and bent her backward over the sink. (She) was able to break free from Patrick Carnegie and attempted to let her German Shepherd out of its crate,” officer Gregory Cosgrove said. “Patrick Carnegie then slammed (her) to the floor to prevent her from letting the dog out of its crate. (She) landed on her back but was able to get up and ran to her front door. (She) then yelled for help, but Patrick Carnegie pulled her back inside the home.”

The woman then asked Carnegie if she could have a smoke.

“Carnegie then followed (her) outside while she attempted to smoke, grabbed ahold of her, and began kissing her,” the officer goes on.

She continued to tell Carnegie to leave her alone and eventually she was able to run back inside and lock the door. Carnegie stood outside yelling her name, before eventually leaving.

Carnegie’s ex-girlfriend reported the incident to police later that day, and an officer took pictures of her bruises.

Police were able to obtain video footage from her Ring doorbell camera and neighbor’s surveillance cameras, showing a black pickup truck, like Carnegie drove, pulling up and a man walking up to and into the home.

Court records show that Carnegie intended to provide the court with an alibi for the night in question.

Instead, in a court document signed Aug. 15 and filed Oct. 11 in open court, Carnegie waived his right to a speedy trial and entered into a Pre-Trial Diversion Program. The program provides an alternative to first-time offenders allowing them to complete certain conditions such as counseling, classes and community service in exchange for dropping the charges.

Initial charges, however make no mention of a construction site, so it is unclear the origin of Carnegie’s lesser charge.

Patrick Carnegie has been removed as CEO of MCR Health. He is shown above Aug. 5, 2020, discussing the Mask Up for Manatee Coalition comprised of the county government, the county health department, the school district and local business partners, nonprofits and health care agencies.