CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

GuruFocus.com
·9 min read

- By Robert Abbott

Brian Randall Kahn, the CEO of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG), has bought 1.725 million shares of his own company over the past year:

  • His spree began on July 30, 2020, when he purchased 400,000 shares at an average price of $23.25 and a total cost of $9,300,000.

  • On Sept. 2, 2020, he added another 175,000 shares at an average price of $25.50, at a total cost of $4,462,500.

  • Two weeks later, on Sept. 15, he bought 149,785 shares at around $24.99 each, for a total of $3,743,130.

  • The latest installment took place on May 21, 2021, when he acquired another 1 million shares for approximately $36 each.




This kind of buying suggests a long-term approach. Even so, Kahn has done very well in the short term. Based on the share price at the close of trading on May 25, he has enjoyed significant gains.

Given this positive sign from the CEO, should investors follow in Kahn's footsteps and buy his company's stock? Is Franchise Group the kind of company we would want to buy and hold for the next five or 10 years?

What is the Franchise Group?

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the company calls itself an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses. In its 10-K for 2020, it says it adds value by applying its operating and capital allocation philosophies to generate strong cash flows.

Its best-known franchise is Liberty Tax Service, but it also owns and/or operates American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings.

In its 10-K, it explained that it uses an asset-light business model designed to generate consistent, recurring revenues and strong operating margins. Each business operates independently, but the parent company provides a shared service platform for economies of scale and efficiencies.

Much of the company has been acquired in the past two years:

  • August 2019: Acquired 41 Buddy's Home Furnishing stores.

  • September 2019: bought another 21 Buddy's stores.

  • October 2019: Purchased Sears Outlet.

  • December 2019: Completed acquisition of The Vitamin Shoppe.

  • February 2020: Bought American Freight.

  • December 2020: Finalized the purchase of Furniture Factory Ultimate Holding.

  • January 2021: Entered into a definitive agreement to buy Pet Supplies Plus for $700 million.



At the end of the company's fiscal year 2020 (on Dec. 26), the company was operating 4,023 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Of those locations, 2,743 were franchised locations and 1,280 were operated by the company. The majority of those locations, 2,490, were Liberty Tax Service offices (it also offers an online digital, do-it-yourself tax service in the U.S.).

However, you can expect that profile to be radically revised this year if it successfully sells Liberty to the Canadian firm NextPoint Acquisition Corp (NAC.U). The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and will net Franchise Group at least $243 million in cash and stock. That works out to $182 million in cash and $61 million in NextPoint stock. The cash proceeds are earmarked mainly for debt repayment.

Given that NextPoint is a new and relatively small company - in fact, it is an SPAC, a blank shell that exists only to effect an acquisition with another company - Franchise Group will have what it calls a significant stake in it. NextPoint has a market capitalization of $57.21 million; Franchise Group's stake of $61 million suggests it could own slightly more than half of NextPoint.

The idea behind the deal is that Liberty's hookup with NextPoint means Liberty will be able to offer a broader package of consumer financial products and services. In turn, that means Liberty offices should generate revenue throughout the year, rather than just during tax season.

Financing

Where did Franchise Group get the capital to make all these purchases? By issuing new shares and taking on a heavy debt load. Here's a chart showing how the number of shares outstanding grew:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

Interestingly, Kahn was buying even as the company was diluting its shares.

We see a similar picture when we look at a chart of long-term debt and capital lease obligations:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

What we have found is a company that raised a lot of new capital in the past two years and used it to buy many new franchises or franchise-type businesses. We'll look more closely at the effects in the financial strength and profitability sections.

Risk factors

Several risks arise out of the many deals the company has made, and more are inherent in the types of businesses in which it operates. They include:

  • The effective integration of the many pieces into a synergetic whole; this must also include the subtraction of Liberty Tax from the whole.

  • Being able to service all the new debt it has incurred.

  • The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on its business and may continue to in the future.

  • Maintaining good relationships with franchisees.

  • Ownership concentration: As of Feb. 1, 2021, Vintage Capital Management, LLC and B. Riley Financial, Inc. owned shares representing roughly 19.0% and 11.3% of the outstanding stock, respectively.



Competition

Franchise Group's competition comes on a segment-by-segment basis:

  • Vitamin Shoppe competes with peers in the U.S. nutritional supplements retail industry.

  • American Freight competes with discount furniture and mattress retailers, as well as with big-box retailers and locally-owned appliance retailers.

  • Liberty Tax competes with local, regional and national tax preparation services, as well as with individuals. That list has to include the giant H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) organization.

  • Buddy's competes with other rent-to-own businesses that are both bricks-and-mortar and online.



Financial strength

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

As noted, this is a company that's taken on a lot of debt in the last two years; this chart captures the situation:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

This deluge of debt has led to low ratios, including cash-debt and interest coverage; both are worryingly low.

The Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Score seem unstable, but at this time the company is just getting started with its expansion and an assessment at this point would be premature.

Note, too, that the return on invested capital (ROIC) is well below the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). That ratio will need to improve if the company is to be successful.

Profitability

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

Due to the rapid expansion, Franchise Group gets a surprisingly good rank for a company with many profitability challenges.

In the 10-K, the company talked about strong margins, yet we have scant evidence of that:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

However, after nearly 10 years of declining margins, the expansion strategy may turn the margins around. It certainly brought up revenue:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

Ebitda also shot up:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

But the trend did not reach the bottom line, as earnings per share (diluted) remain low:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

All of this information should be considered in light of the broader context, which is that this company has only a short history of operating at current levels.

Dividends and share buybacks

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

This picture tells the story when it comes to Franchise Group's dividend payments:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

This is how the dividend yield looks in relation to the share price:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

And as we saw above, the company has been issuing new shares rather than repurchasing them.

Valuation

For long-time holders, the share price is finally back to where it was in 2014:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

Going by the GuruFocus Value Chart, we would be very shy about investing in Franchise Group:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

Once again, though, we have a rating based on a very short run of data. The price-earnings ratio of 11.08 is exactly half that of the overall Personal Services industry's 22.16.

Among the few metrics available, the price-book ratio points to a high valuation at 3.19, while the price-sales ratio points to a low valuation at 0.65.

Based on the data available, it appears that the company is somewhat undervalued. And because the company began transforming itself two years ago, I would hesitate to call it a value trap, though of course it could be one if the management intends to milk the company for money before heading to the exit, which seems a possibility given the sudden acquisition spree, increase in debt, increase in dividend payments and CEO buys.

Gurus

Gurus began taking an interest in the Franchise Group last year, but recently they've done a lot of selling and no buying:

CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group
CEO Buys 1.725 Million Shares of Franchise Group

Only two gurus had positions in the company at the end of the first quarter:

  • HOTCHKIS & WILEY owned 111,500 shares, good for a 0.28% stake in Franchise Group and just 0.01% of its assets under management. During Q1 2021, the fund reduced its holding by 14.46%.

  • Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) of Renaissance Technologies owned 28,100 shares after a reduction of 63.51%.



Conclusion

CEO Brian Kahn of Franchise Group has certainly benefited in the short term from his insider buying, and it seems likely he will do even better in the future. As we've seen, the company had been flat for many years before it began remaking itself.

Because of debt used to buy new franchises and assets, it shows poorly on measures of financial strength. However, it is reasonably profitable and should do even better as it tries to wring out synergies from its various acquisitions (and now a major disposal). Valuation is also difficult because of the short history of operating the new version.

Value investors will want to avoid the company; it has too much debt and establishing a valuation will depend on guesses. Growth investors who see this story continuing may want to do more due diligence. Income investors might find Franchise Group an interesting prospect, but the business model hasn't yet been proven in practice.

Disclaimer: I do not own shares in any of the companies named in this article and do not expect to buy any in the next 72 hours.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • ‘Fabulous Son’: Victims of San Jose Shooting Identified

    Peter DaSilva/ReutersMore than 12 hours after a shooter opened fire in a San Jose railway yard, authorities identified the nine victims killed in the gunfire.According to the Santa Clara County medical examiner-coroner, their names were Michael Rudometkin, 40; Lars Lane, 63; Paul Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Romo, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Alex Fritch, 49. They were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority.The shooter was identified as Samuel Cassidy. Authorities said he killed himself at the scene. His ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse and rape in 2009.Authorities have yet to establish a motive, but Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday he was carrying three semi-automatic handguns and had 11 loaded magazines. The attack was “very deliberate, very fast,” and he went from building to building, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said. Cassidy may have selected his targets as he told at least one employee “I’m not going to shoot you” during his deadly rampage, the sheriff’s office said. K9 units later found bomb materials in his work locker. Michael Rudometkin’s mother, Rose, confirmed to The Daily Beast that her son had been killed in the spree.“He didn’t deserve to die this way,” she said, sobbing. “He was a fabulous young man. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody.” Michael Rudometkin. Rose Rudometkin Rudometkin worked as an overhead line operator for the Valley Transportation. His mother said he attended the union meeting where the shooting broke out Wednesday morning.She described him through tears as a “fabulous son” and the most charitable person she knew.“He would do anything for anybody day or night. He had helped so many people. He never had a cross word to say about anybody,” his mother said. “I could go on and on and on.”Rudometkin was a youth minister at Queen of Apostles Roman Catholic Church in San Jose, she said. He had been born and raised in Cupertino, California, and had played football at Cupertino High School. He attended Evergreen College before working at Frontier Ford and later the Valley Transportation Authority, becoming a skilled technician along the way. Rudometkin loved to golf, according to his mother. San Jose City Council Member Raul Peralez said Wednesday the two had been planning a golf outing before Rudometkin was killed.“Now that will never happen again,” he wrote on Facebook. “There are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now.”Lars Lane’s family spoke to local station KRON 4 late Wednesday. His family described him as a dedicated father, husband, grandfather, and brother.“It’s horrible. That’s my brother,” said Edward Lane.Taptejdeep Singh, who was also a light rail operator for the VTA, moved to the United States from India in 2005 and had two young children, his brother told ABC7. “My emotions right now, I’m in deep grief right now, very sad for us the whole family,” Singh’s uncle, Sukhwant Dhillon, told the outlet.Singh heroically helped his co-workers escape and warned others that shots were being fired. One co-worker told the family that Singh, who had been working at the VTA for at least eight years, ushered one woman into a secure room.“One lady he put in the control room to hide over here you know. He can go there too actually, but he just saved her and went towards downstairs,” his brother, Bagga Singh, said. Social media pages for Adrian Balleza indicate he had been a VTA light rail operated for several years.“It still doesn’t feel real,” Heather Balleza, his wife, told The New York Times. Describing him as humble and caring, she added that the couple has a 2-year-old son. “The world needs more people like my husband, not one less. He was my night and day. The best father and husband … my forever angel.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

    Republican senators filibuster a bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

  • Packed airport, hotels and long ride-share delays await Memorial Day travelers to Miami

    Memorial Day Weekend crowds are upon us.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • 76ers fan banned indefinitely from NBA games for throwing popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook

    Players association says police should investigate as Lebron James calls for tapes showing the man be released

  • Olympics-Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency ahead of Games

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open. The state of emergency in the capital and eight other prefectures had been scheduled to end on May 31, but strains on the medical system https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/beset-by-coronavirus-wave-tokyos-doctors-lead-push-against-games-2021-05-26 remain severe. Japan has seen a record number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition in recent days, even as the number of new infections has slowed.

  • ‘Incredible improvement.’ Mecklenburg touts COVID progress as vaccinations rise

    Almost 40% of all Mecklenburg County residents are now fully vaccinated, according to state public health data.

  • Majority of Republicans blame non-existent ‘left-wing protesters’ for 6 January Capitol attack: poll

    It’s yet another election-related falsehood that’s become mainstream in the Republican party

  • Memo reveals suspect in San Jose VTA shooting wrote about hating his workplace

    There are troubling allegations that date back more than a decade for the man accused of killing nine people and injuring multiple others at a San Jose railyard﻿ on Wednesday morning. Samuel Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace while detained by U.S. Customs Officers after a trip to the Philippines nine years ago. Cassidy's feelings were detailed in a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. See more in the video above.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Lobbying scandal: Civil servants must start declaring conflicts of interests, says anti-sleaze watchdog

    The interests of senior civil servants and special advisers should be published to introduce further transparency in government, a top civil servant has been told.