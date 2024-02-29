CEO deflects questions on alleged Preston Lord beating cover-up, lashes out at ex-employee

A Chandler business owner in a Facebook post attributed a statement to his legal team denying he played any role in "a cover-up of Preston Lord's fatal beating."

Adam Kifer, CEO of Relentless Media Agency in Chandler, said in the post on Tuesday he was "shocked and disappointed" over accusations leveled by his former executive assistant and published in The Arizona Republic.

Five days earlier, however, Kifer was asked by The Republic to respond to a list of 26 specific questions based on allegations that he helped conceal information and hide evidence to protect his business partner's son from being implicated in the death.

The Feb. 22 email asked Kifer about his relationship with the boy's father, Travis Renner, and discussions they might have had beginning Oct. 28, the night Lord was attacked outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek. Lord, 16, died two days later.

Among the questions posed to Kifer:

Did you discuss a plan to shield Mr. Renner’s son from being interviewed by authorities?

Did you discuss shifting blame away from Travis Renner’s son onto another teenager?

Did you help conceal Travis Renner’s absence from the office beginning on Oct. 28?

Did you require any employee to sign a nondisclosure agreement on/after Oct. 28?

Kifer replied in a Feb. 23 email, thanking The Republic for the "follow-up questions" and praising a reporter. But he declined answers.

"I believe you are an exceptional reporter, and I respect your dedication to pursuing this story and the truth," Kifer wrote. "Due to the legal climate surrounding these issues, I am unable to provide a detailed interview or respond to your questions at this time."

Ashley Reynolds, the former executive assistant at Relentless, said Kifer and Renner made her an unwilling participant in a cover-up scheme for two months after Lord's death.

She said they discussed taking Renner's son to a Show Low cabin long enough for hand injuries he sustained in the beating to heal, plotted how to pin the killing on another teen and took steps to protect Renner's finances.

Neither Renner nor his son's attorneys responded to interview requests.

Queen Creek police Chief Randy Brice confirmed detectives investigating Lord's homicide interviewed Reynolds in February. He told The Republic her account aligned with what investigators had learned from different sources. He called it a "corroboration rather than a contradiction."

Hers is the first account of how Lord's attack unfolded that authorities have publicly acknowledged.

No one has been arrested or charged in Lord's death. On Dec. 28, the two-month anniversary of Lord's beating, Queen Creek police referred charges against seven people — a mix of adults and juveniles — to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

A Dec. 14 investigation by The Republic detailed how Lord's death was likely tied to a string of vicious attacks by the "Gilbert Goons." The gang of teenagers recorded blitz-style attacks on other teens in parks, parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties.

Most of the attacks occurred in Gilbert and went unchecked by police there for more than a year. Other Goon attacks were recorded in Mesa, Chandler and Pinal County. There's no evidence yet that any attack occurred in Queen Creek before the one on Lord.

The Republic does not normally name juveniles accused of crimes unless they are charged as adults.

Reynolds said everything she knows about Lord's beating came from Renner or Kifer. Based on what they told her, Renner's son instigated the attack and threw punches as some kind of initiation process, she said.

Reynolds said Kifer, on Nov. 22, ordered her to sign a nondisclosure agreement specific to their discussions about Lord's death. She said Kifer never gave her a copy of the document, but she memorialized the moment in a text to her estranged husband.

"He (Kifer) had me sign the NDA because he told me something that is happening with Travis," Reynolds said in the text. "His son was involved ... and Travis has to be dissolved from all the companies cause he's gonna get his ass sued BIG TIME so Adam needed me to be hush about the business dealings."

Reynolds said she was fired Jan. 19 after talking to other employees about the death. A week later, on Jan. 28, she posted videos on TikTok indicating she had information about the Lord case.

She said Kifer immediately launched a retaliation campaign aimed at keeping her silent. Relentless Media hit her with a cease-and-desist letter on Jan. 29 threatening legal action and alleging she committed financial fraud.

Kifer on Feb. 6 sent an unsolicited email to The Republic accusing Reynolds of financial fraud and asking a reporter to investigate her. Kifer identified himself as owning "a few different businesses in Chandler" but made no mention of his ties to Renner or the Lord case.

On Feb. 9, Kifer and Relentless Media sued Reynolds, reiterating many of the claims made in Kifer's email to The Republic. They also asked the court for a temporary restraining order against Reynolds, claiming she had used the company's accounts and credit cards to enrich herself.

Reynolds denied the allegations and responded with a lengthy rebuttal.

Kifer, in his Facebook post, once again focused on Reynolds' alleged fraud.

"It appears that Ms. Reynolds has chosen to retaliate with false and defamatory statements to the media," Kifer said. "Relentless Media and Mr. Kifer will not respond in kind and instead will prosecute their claims in court."

Reynolds said justice would win despite Kifer's litigation threat.

"They could have come forward, they could have given information ... and they didn't," Reynolds said. "They chose sides. It's an unfortunate circumstance, but I'm willing to, you know, fight for what's right, especially for myself and the Lord family."

Scheme to protect: Cover-up of Preston Lord's fatal beating began minutes after attack, former employee says

Correspondence with Republic reporter

Feb 22 Adam Kifer letter page 3 of 3

Feb 22 Adam Kifer letter page 1 of 3

Feb 22 Adam Kifer letter page 2 of 3

Robert Anglen is an investigative reporter for The Republic. Reach him at robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X: @robertanglen.

Reach reporter Elena Santa Cruz at elena.santacruz@gannett.com or 480-466-2265. Follow her on X: @ecsantacruz3.

