  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CEO departures are surging again

Dylan Croll
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sheryl Sandberg
    Sheryl Sandberg
    Chief Operating Officer of Facebook

In 2020, when the coronavirus lockdowns began all throughout the United States, Olin Hyde was beginning to feel burned out.

His company, LeadCrunch — an AI-powered sales platform — had taken off. The firm grew from roughly zero annual revenue to more than $10 million in two years. Though naturally industrious and delighted at LeadCrunch’s (recently renamed “Rev") success, he was starting to lose momentum.

“It’s not a balanced or sustainable way to live. I was working for, you know, 100-hour weeks for the better part of 10 years,” Hyde told Yahoo Finance.

Worse yet, he disagreed with the board about what direction to take the company in. After some deliberation, he made one last executive decision: He decided to quit. He stepped down in January of 2021.

He would be among the first of the 1,337 CEOS who resigned that year. Since then, CEO resignations have persisted. Around 668 chief executives have left their posts since January, according to Challenger Gray and Christmas, a global business and executive coaching firm. That’s the highest January-May total since the firm began tracking monthly CEO changes in 2002. (The firm’s data only includes chief executives at U.S. companies with at least 10 employees that have been open for at least two years.)

UNSPECIFIED - SEPTEMBER 9: In this screengrab, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg speaks at the Step Up Together Digital Summit on September 09, 2021. (Photo by Step Up/Getty Images for Step Up)
It's not just CEOs who are quitting. Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her COO post at Meta. (Photo by Step Up/Getty Images for Step Up)

While the term “Great Resignation” entered the labor lexicon in 2021, the CEO exodus can actually be traced back to 2019. That year saw an unusually high number of CEO departures, in part because of outside pressures spurring boards to fire chief executives like McDonald’s (MCD) Steve Easterbrook for bad behavior. The departures have continued, ramping up again in 2021, as employees — including chief executives — began re-evaluating their priorities.

'We tend to see CEO turnover during times of big change'

In the last year, industry leaders ranging from Amazon’s (AMZN) Jeff Bezos to American Airlines’ (AAL) Doug Parker have left their chief executive posts. More recently, Meta’s (META) Sheryl Sandberg announced her pending departure from the social media giant’s No. 2 spot. And just Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the 51-year-old CEO of a $68 billion investment firm was quitting to "do nothing" at the beach.

“We are seeing an uptick. That's for sure,” Andrew Challenger told Yahoo Finance. “Companies are kind of reassessing the way they are going to approach whatever business they're in and in a completely new paradigm. COVID just shifted a lot ,and we tend to see CEO turnover during times of big change.”

Challenger notes that like other workers, CEOs are taking some time to reflect on their lives and motivations for work.

“Is it that there's a lot of change happening or that CEOs are that much different than other people? Maybe not in the sense that they might have looked at their life, reevaluated it, taken stock of what's important to them and decided they want to change how they're going to live in this upcoming period,” Challenger says.

Since quitting his job, Olin Hyde has concentrated on working out (when I contacted him, he sent me a photo of himself on a bike trail at Mammoth Lake in California) and fighting climate change. He’s also joined the board of directors at five different companies.

“I've decided that my career is really going to be around climate and making the world a better place and there's a lot of ways to do that. For instance, next semester, I'm teaching a class at UCSD, University of California, San Diego, and I'm mentoring a few kids now that are in their early 20s,” Hyde says. “And I really think that, you know, I needed to work on me a little bit because I was spending all my time working on the business and you know, there's some things that are more important than the business life.”

'I don't care how much you pay me'

Experts have cited many reasons for the Great Resignation ranging from burnout to scandal to simply retirement. The tight labor market has also given workers the latitude to resign and find other jobs. But perhaps one of the most salient factors is the need for meaning.

Bill George, senior fellow at Harvard Business School, and the former chair and CEO of Medtronic, says, “That's why we've had this great resignation — to say, look, I don't care how much you pay me that I don't spend my life doing that. I want to work for a real sense of purpose.”

Though content with his current life, Hyde still might return to the startup world, provided certain conditions are met.

“Why did I leave? I think the better question is, why didn't I go back? I think I would go back and enthusiastically join another company in a leadership role if I truly believed in its mission. What I really would seek going forward in my life is an incredible mission for a company with an amazing culture with an impact that is measurable and sustainable to society at large.”

Dylan Croll is a reporter at Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann stepping down from role

    Pinterest's chief executive Ben Silbermann is leaving his role as CEO to become executive chairman.

  • Abortion pill access may be limited in states after SCOTUS ruling

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan discusses what women can expect in regards to accessing abortion pills, amidst the SCOTUS abortion ruling. Keenan also discusses how some states’ trigger laws are being challenged on Yahoo Finance Live, June 27, 2022.

  • The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BET Awards

    Catch all the must-see fashion moments as Hollywood's biggest stars pull out the style stops for the annual awards show honoring Black entertainers

  • Win This 70th Anniversary Z06 Corvette Convertible With More Entries

    As a Motorious reader, you get more entries to win!

  • US IPOs Can’t Shake 2022 Slump After Thriving Through Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies last year defied the coronavirus pandemic to go public at a record pace. Now, market volatility, inflation and fears of a downturn have brought an abrupt end to the listing party.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-F

  • Crypto Venture Capital Firm Stillmark Founder Remains Optimistic During Bear Market

    Stillmark founder and Managing Partner Alyse Killeen shares her bitcoin price outlook, explaining her venture capital firm's strategy during a bear market, noting her optimism around bitcoin Lighting Network's rapid growth. Plus, lessons learned from the Three Arrows Capital liquidity crisis.

  • ‘The Day I Met Spiderman’: Ukrainian Producers Unite To Shoot First Feature In Country Since Russian Invasion

    It’s almost impossible to believe a feature film could be shooting in Ukraine but cameras are rolling on what’s understood to be the first movie shot in the war-torn country since Russia invaded. Mamas Production is working up The Day I Met Spiderman, which is billed as a joint project of the Organization of Ukrainian Producers […]

  • Inflation Money Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending

    The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...

  • Cost of living: How to save money on your internet bill

    The best tricks for reducing spending on your internet bill.

  • Spirit Air Pushes Back Again at JetBlue, Rebuffing Sweetened Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. stood by a takeover bid from Frontier Group Holdings Inc. even after rival suitor JetBlue Airways Corp. further sweetened its offer in the final days before a crucial shareholder vote.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2

  • BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    BP (BP) closed at $28.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day.

  • Managers should let employees work from home or risk losing — and not attracting — top money-making talent

    The disconnect between employers and employees is concerning -- and harms an organization's morale and profitability.

  • Pinterest CEO steps down, Google executive to take over in e-commerce push

    The news sent the company's shares 9% higher in extended trading on Tuesday and underscored a shift in focus at Pinterest to e-commerce initiatives from its advertising-based business model. In Ready, 42, the company gets an executive who for the past two years ran commerce and payment operations at the Alphabet Inc-owned search giant. His appointment brings to an end Silbermann's 12-year tenure as CEO, which began when he co-founded the company in 2010.

  • Inflation: Illinois suspends 1% grocery tax for a year

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dani Romero details Illinois' decision to suspend its grocery tax to counter-balance rising food prices in shoppers' grocery bills.

  • Fifty migrants dead in truck found in Texas -Mexico

    STORY: In one of the deadliest recent incidents of apparent human smuggling along the U.S.-Mexico border, the number of dead migrants discovered inside a tractor trailer outside San Antonio, Texas, climbed to fifty.That figure was announced on Tuesday by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.The migrants were discovered the day before, in a part of Texas where temperatures topped 103 degrees Fahrenheit, or nearly 40 degrees Celsius.A San Antonio Fire Department official described "stacks of bodies", and said there were no signs of water and no visible working air conditioning inside the truck.In a tweet, Mexico's foreign minister said Tuesday the dead included some 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that its Homeland Security Investigations division was conducting a criminal probe into "an alleged human smuggling event" in coordination with local police.The deaths once again highlight the challenge of controlling migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, which have reached record highs.The issue has proven difficult for U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who came into office in January 2021 pledging to reverse some of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.Republicans have criticized Biden's border strategy ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November.Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on July 12.He said migration will be a central issue in their discussions.

  • Hopeful Investors Get Scraped by the Bear

    Bulls hoped that a bottom had been found, but they overlooked the reasons behind the rally last week.

  • Visa deposits $600 million into litigation escrow account that functions like a share buyback

    Visa Inc. said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a deposit of $600 million into a litigation escrow account that the company previously set up in response to a years-old merchant lawsuit. The account is set up so that funding of the litigation escrow account dilutes the value of the company's bank-owned class B shares relative to the company's class A shares. As such, the move functions like a buyback of Visa's regular class A shares because the conversion rate of class B shares is re

  • Oaktree’s Howard Marks is finding bargains: ‘I am starting to behave aggressively’

    Oaktree Capital's founder Howard Marks says now's the time for "bargain" hunting follow the market's selloff.

  • Cheniere Energy to move HQ to new Texas Tower in downtown Houston

    Texas Tower opened at a time when the office market has been hard hit by the pandemic and changing office work models, but five new leases brought the downtown office tower to 70% occupancy.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental Petroleum stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Berkshire Hathaway buying more Occidental Petroleum stock.