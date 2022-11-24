CEO & Director Christopher Boever Just Bought 10% More Shares In Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Investors who take an interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Christopher Boever, recently paid US$0.51 per share to buy US$134k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stryve Foods

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board Ted Casey bought US$407k worth of shares at a price of US$1.28 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.68 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Stryve Foods insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$0.88. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Stryve Foods insiders own about US$3.4m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Stryve Foods Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Stryve Foods shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Stryve Foods (3 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

