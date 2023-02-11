The CEO & Director of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), Charles Magro, Just Bought 79% More Shares

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Director, Charles Magro, recently bought a whopping US$2.4m worth of stock, at a price of US$60.64. That purchase boosted their holding by 79%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Corteva Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Charles Magro is the biggest insider purchase of Corteva shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$64.47. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Corteva share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Charles Magro.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Corteva

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.08% of Corteva shares, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Corteva Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Corteva shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Corteva. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Corteva and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

