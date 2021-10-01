The CEO & Director of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), Daniel Passeri, Just Bought 6.5% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Daniel Passeri, the CEO & Director of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) recently shelled out US$50k to buy stock, at US$14.72 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 6.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cue Biopharma

The Independent Director Aaron Fletcher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$83k worth of shares at a price of US$12.64 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$14.57. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Cue Biopharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of Cue Biopharma shares, worth about US$59m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cue Biopharma Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Cue Biopharma we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cue Biopharma. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cue Biopharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

