The CEO & Director of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD), Jonathan Goodman, Just Bought 6.3% More Shares

Potential Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Jonathan Goodman, recently bought CA$202k worth of stock, paying CA$5.39 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Knight Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan Goodman was the biggest purchase of Knight Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$5.36). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Knight Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Knight Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 18% of Knight Therapeutics shares, worth about CA$120m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Knight Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Knight Therapeutics insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Knight Therapeutics you should know about.

