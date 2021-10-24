The CEO & Director of Mako Mining Corp. (CVE:MKO), Akiba Leisman, Just Bought 1.6% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Mako Mining Corp. (CVE:MKO) CEO & Director, Akiba Leisman, recently bought CA$71k worth of stock, for CA$0.39 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Mako Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO & Director Akiba Leisman was not the only time they bought Mako Mining shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$85k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.34 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.39. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Akiba Leisman bought 970.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$0.35. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Mako Mining

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Mako Mining insiders have about 2.0% of the stock, worth approximately CA$5.0m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mako Mining Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Mako Mining insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mako Mining.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

