CEO & Director Ramon Barua Just Bought 376% More Shares In Aclara Resources Inc. (TSE:ARA)

Investors who take an interest in Aclara Resources Inc. (TSE:ARA) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Ramon Barua, recently paid CA$0.28 per share to buy CA$420k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 376%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aclara Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Ramon Barua is the biggest insider purchase of Aclara Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.28 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Aclara Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$0.45. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about CA$354k worth of Aclara Resources shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aclara Resources Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Aclara Resources insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aclara Resources. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aclara Resources (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

