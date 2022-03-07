The CEO & Executive Director of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE), Mark Shashoua, Just Bought 14% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) CEO & Executive Director, Mark Shashoua, recently bought UK£60k worth of stock, for UK£0.60 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 14%.

Hyve Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Shashoua is the biggest insider purchase of Hyve Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Hyve Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Hyve Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that Hyve Group insiders own about UK£684k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Hyve Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Hyve Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Hyve Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

