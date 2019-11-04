The CEO & Executive Director of RHI Magnesita N.V. (LON:RHIM), Stefan Borgas, Just Bought 28% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in RHI Magnesita N.V. (LON:RHIM) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Stefan Borgas, recently paid €34.52 per share to buy €93k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 28%.

Check out our latest analysis for RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stefan Borgas is the biggest insider purchase of RHI Magnesita shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£35.44. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the RHI Magnesita insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Stefan Borgas.

Stefan Borgas bought 5675 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£34.23. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:RHIM Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that RHI Magnesita insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about UK£62m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The RHI Magnesita Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in RHI Magnesita shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: RHI Magnesita may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.