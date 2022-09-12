The CEO & Executive Director of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY), Gregory Fitzgerald, Just Bought 3.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Gregory Fitzgerald, recently paid UK£8.04 per share to buy UK£199k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Vistry Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Gregory Fitzgerald was the biggest purchase of Vistry Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£8.00). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Vistry Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Vistry Group insiders own about UK£7.6m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vistry Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Vistry Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vistry Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

