(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has gained strength through the years of U.S. sanctions and is ready to pay more for talent, aiming to lead the race in next-generation telecom technologies after 5G, founder and Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhengfei said.In an internal talk last month, Ren dismissed the notion that the U.S. blacklist has defeated the Chinese telecommunications giant. “There has been no chaos within the company,” the 76-year-old said, according to a transcript of the convers