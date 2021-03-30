CEO Gives Workers $500 Incentive to Get Vaccinated

Courtney Johnston
·2 min read
Bolthouse Farms is paying its employees a $500 bonus to get vaccinated and speed up herd immunity. The Californian-based juice and dressings producer hosts weekly inoculations at its Bakersfield plant to vaccinate workers.

Bolthouse CEO Jeff Dunn told the Wall Street Journal he plans to “go bigger now because it gives us the best chance at reaching herd immunity quickly.”

Since March 12th, Bolthouse has held weekly clinics and to date has vaccinated more than 1,000 of its 1,800 workers, according to CNBC Make It. Bolthouse began paying hourly employees an additional $100 per week in essential bonus pay in March 2020, Dunn said. Now he’s offering workers a $500 bonus after they submit their vaccination cards to Bolthouse, CNBC reports.

Bolthouse Farms is also offering vaccine education to its employees, 80% of whom are Hispanic, to ease vaccination fears. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found Hispanics and Latinos are 30% more likely to contract COVID-19, three times more likely to be hospitalized and more than twice as likely to die from the virus. Dunn told CNBC that employees are allowed to opt out of receiving the vaccine.

This report comes at a time when many companies are grappling with how to motivate employees to receive COVID vaccinations. A recent poll conducted by the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute and reported by CNN found that over 70% of current and recent CEOs of major companies were open to mandating vaccines at their companies. Yet other companies are turning towards incentives to motivate employees to get vaccinated.

Bolthouse isn’t the only company to begin offering incentives to vaccinated workers. Aldi is offering employees four hours of paid time off to get the vaccine, while Kroger is offering employees a one-time payment of $100, according to CNN.

Dunn told CNBC, “Incenting people to get vaccinated was clearly the right thing to do and sent the right message.”

