CEO group says Biden should stick to 'real infrastructure' and 'leave the rest of the stuff for something else'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Business Roundtable's CEO told Bloomberg that Biden's infrastructure plan should stick to roads and bridges.

  • The lobbying group also opposes raising the corporate tax to 28% as a way to fund the plan.

  • Biden expressed willingness to work with Republicans on negotiating the size of the tax hike.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan is ambitious. It includes funding for things like climate change and research initiatives, and an influential business lobbying group wants Biden to scale things way back.

Josh Bolten, chief executive officer of Business Roundtable, which represents CEOs of the largest US companies, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday that the organization wants Biden to limit the scope of the package to mainly address roads and bridges and "leave the rest of the stuff for something else."

Bolten, who was former President George W. Bush's chief of staff for almost three years, did not clarify what he was referring to as "something else."

"It's the real infrastructure that can attract bipartisan support," Bolten said, adding that "more modern infrastructure" also needs investment, citing broadband as an example. In this regard, Bolten is slightly more positive on Biden's plan than Republican leadership, which has argued that very little of Biden's plan fits the definition of infrastructure. In fact, Bolten said the Business Roundtable favors a "substantial amount" of what Biden has proposed. For his part, Biden has argued that infrastructure has always periodically undergone reinventions, in step with technology.

Biden's plan also includes a proposed corporate tax rate increase to 28%, and Bolten said the group, which includes the CEOS of Apple and Amazon, is "strongly against" that proposal. Former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cut slashed the rate from 35% to 21%.

"It's a massive tax increase on US business, which is really damaging, not just to the shareholders of all those businesses but to the employees and customers as well," he said. The hike, he added, "would make us once again the least competitive in the developed world."

Earlier this week, Bolten issued a statement criticizing Treasury Secretary's related efforts to establish a global corporate minimum tax rate, saying it "threatens to subject the U.S. to a major competitive disadvantage."

Insider reported on Thursday that while 65% of voters support corporate tax hikes to pay for infrastructure, Republican lawmakers, and even some Democrats, are opposed to doing so.

For example, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Biden's plan will get no Republican support in the Senate because "the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase," and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said on a West Virginia radio show that he would not support a corporate tax increase to 28%. Manchin does want an increase, though, and seems more comfortable with 25%.

The 28% rate seemed reasonable last year to Gary Cohn, the former head of Trump's National Economic Council. He said at the time he was "actually OK at 28%."

In a speech on Wednesday, Biden said he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans on the size of the corporate tax increase.

"I'm wide open, but we got to pay for this," Biden said. "I am willing to negotiate that."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says China is 'racing ahead' of the US in a fiery speech bashing Republicans who oppose his infrastructure plan

    Biden said China was "counting on American democracy to be too slow, too limited, and too divided to keep up the pace."

  • President Biden unveils plan to raise corporate taxes

    TaxFyle co-founder and CEO Richard Lavina joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how Biden's plan to raise corporate taxes will impact the U.S. economy and everyday Americans.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank indicating that 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • Hunter Biden Fires Back at ‘Comical’ Donald Trump Jr. on ‘Kimmel’

    ABCJimmy Kimmel took a break from roasting his most-despised presidential offspring on Thursday to welcome the son of the current president on his late-night show for a friendly, sympathetic, and occasionally hilarious conversation.Hunter Biden, who weathered the onslaught of attacks hurled his way before, during, and after the 2020 election, and somehow managed to come out stronger, dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live in person this week to promote his revealing new memoir, Beautiful Things.“You know how Donald Trump was always asking where Hunter is?” Kimmel asked in his opening monologue. “Well, he’s here in our building. He’s been here the whole time, it turns out.”After introducing Biden as “probably the most famous board member of a Ukrainian energy company of all time,” the host told him, “After reading this book, I’m impressed that you are alive.”“Yeah, it was a journey, but thank God I made it through,” Biden replied. When Kimmel joked that the book may have inadvertently taught him how to find and smoke crack, Biden added, “I hope that wasn’t the message that you took from the book. It’s not a how-to, it’s a please don’t manual.”Clarifying that unlike the president’s son, he has never smoked crack, Kimmel said, “I do feel like I understand it now. And I did think it was especially interesting when you wrote about the fact that, what happens the first time you use it is something you chase for the rest of the time you use it. It’s never what it was that first time.”Biden explained that he wanted to write his book to “humanize people suffering from addiction.” But the story also serves to humanize himself specifically given the way Trump and other Republicans turned him into some sort of evil caricature over the past several years. One of those Republicans was Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who Kimmel noted was closer with Joe Biden when they were serving in the Senate together.“When you talk about Lindsey Graham being on television attacking you, he was considered a family friend, he was a friend of your father’s,” Kimmel said, “and how strange it is to see that happen, to see a person do that.”“More than anything, it’s sad,” Biden said with a sigh, referring to his father’s fellow senators as “uncles” whether they were Republican and Democrat. “Politics has become so toxic,” he added. “And I think that the thing that I hope my dad is able to bring back is his genuine desire to take some of that toxicity out again. So I had a deep respect for Senator Graham. And it’s just sad to see the way in which he has decided to, not just attack me, but to approach politics.”Later, Kimmel asked Biden if it makes him “crazy” when he hears someone like Donald Trump Jr. saying that the only reason he’s had any success is because he’s “a Biden” and “because of his last name.”“It is wildly comical,” Biden agreed. “That is putting it lightly.”But when he tried to brush it off by saying he tries not to “spend too much time thinking about it,” Kimmel egged him on, saying, “I do, I think about it all the time.”Pressed on whether he has ever met Donald Trump Jr., Biden bizarrely replied, “Not that I know of,” adding, “but I’ve been in some pretty rough places.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar slams Biden's 'shameful' plan to restart construction on Trump's 'xenophobic and racist' wall

    "It's shameful and unacceptable for [Biden] to continue the construction of Trump's xenophobic and racist wall," Omar said.

  • Most migrant families not being expelled by U.S.

    The blue and red flashing lights atop U.S. Border Patrol vehicles illuminated the scene under the night sky in Texas this week, where a group of migrants who crossed the border illegally were apprehended and taken into custody.To deter such crossings, U.S. policy is to quickly expel single adults and families to Mexico. But U.S. government data show that out of nearly 53,000 parents and children caught crossing the southern border in March, just under a third - about 17,000 - were deported.The rest were placed in U.S. immigration proceedings. That fact undercuts a claim made by President Joe Biden in March.(MARCH 25) “We’re sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming. We’re trying to work out now, with Mexico, their willingness to take more of those families back. But that's what's happening. They're not getting across the border."The White House clarified that expulsions under what's called Title 42 - a pandemic-related measure invoked by President Donald Trump - don't always happen. In a statement, a spokesperson said "In the event that Mexico is not able to receive an individual or a family, they are placed in immigration proceedings in the United States."The U.S. is not expelling, as a rule, unaccompanied children. Border agents caught about 19,000 such minors in March. Video released by Customs and Border Protection shows an officer encountering a frightened 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy alone, asking for help. He told the agent he was without his parents, left behind by a larger group.CBP said the child was taken for medical screening and will be transferred to the custody of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Biden has defended his administration's handling of a rise in border crossings in recent months. Republicans have criticized Biden, a Democrat, for easing some Trump-era restrictions, arguing his policies have encouraged illegal immigration. Biden and his top officials have blamed Trump for dismantling systems to receive asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors.Overall, more than 172,000 migrants were caught at the U.S.-Mexico border in March - the highest monthly tally since March, 2001.

  • Twitter reacts to potential WR Anthony Miller trade by Bears

    Twitter had plenty of reaction to the news of the Bears discussing trading WR Anthony Miller, and it was mostly the same.

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • Boeing sues, cancels contracts with Air Force One supplier

    Boeing Co said Thursday it had filed a suit against and canceled contracts with a Texas-based supplier for Air Force One, the aircraft that carriers the U.S. president, over delays in completing interior work on the two heavily modified 747-8 planes. The U.S. planemaker said in a statement it had canceled contracts "with GDC Technics ... due to their insolvency and failure to meet contractual obligations." GDC Technics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 2021 Ford Explorer adds Enthusiast ST trim, expands Hybrid availability

    Ford is adding a few new trim variants partway through the Explorer’s 2021 model year. The most intriguing is a budget-oriented “Enthusiast ST” model, but there’s also a rear-drive Platinum and Platinum Hybrid on the way. Ford is inventing it for the Explorer as it sees demand for the sporty model rise beyond expectations — the Blue Oval says that the ST accounts for “nearly 20% of sales.”

  • GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin Announces Run for NY Governor, Blames Cuomo for State’s ‘Downfall’

    Representative Lee Zeldin (R., N.Y.) announced that he would run for governor of New York in comments on Fox and Friends on Thursday. “I’m running for governor of New York in 2022,” Zeldin said. “I’m all in, we are all in.” Zeldin added, “I love this state. I’m still here. We need to turn it around….People are going to flee every single day until we do.” Zeldin criticized what he termed the “one-party rule” of Democrats in the state, and blamed Governor Andrew Cuomo for the state’s “downfall.” “The New York that was once a magnet for the world’s best and brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the crushing weight of skyrocketing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, and rising crime resulting from dangerously liberal policies,” Zeldin said. Zeldin, an attorney and Iraq War veteran, has represented eastern Long Island since 2015. Zeldin is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and was a staunch supporter of President Trump. The announcement comes as Governor Cuomo faces multiple legal investigations regarding his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in state nursing homes. The FBI is reportedly examining whether Cuomo aides gave false information on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes to the U.S. Justice Department. An analysis by the Empire Center found that a March 2020 executive order by Cuomo, requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients, may have led to several hundred and possibly over 1,000 additional deaths. Meanwhile, nine women have accused the governor of sexual harassment. Two of those women provided photographs of the alleged instances of harassment, one of which depicts the governor kissing and grabbing the face of an upstate New York resident.

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: We're 'seeing the political awakening of the Asian American community'

    California congressman Ted Lieu gained national recognition during the Trump administration. He's sounding the alarm again as the U.S sees a surge in anti-Asian hate.

  • 'Run, Ron, Run!': Trump urges his staunch ally Sen. Ron Johnson, who downplayed the Capitol riot, to seek reelection

    "He has no idea how popular he is," former President Donald Trump said in a statement. "Run, Ron, Run!"

  • You’re About To Hear A Lot More About “Ghost Guns” — Here’s Why

    When Joe Biden was inaugurated, he became the president with the most comprehensive gun control plan and background in U.S. history. On Thursday, he unveiled his first action against gun violence: tighter restrictions on homemade “ghost guns” that allow gun owners to sidestep actions including background checks. “This is not a partisan issue among the American people. This is a view by the American people as an American issue,” Biden said in his remarks. “And I’m willing to work with anyone to get these done. And it’s long past time that we act.” But, what exactly are “ghost guns”? The term describes firearms that owners can make themselves using parts, kits, and instruction manuals. Sometimes, these kits include guns that are basically whole: According to Everytown for Gun Safety, unfinished frames and receivers are often marketed as “80%” finished, and according to a former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agent, they’re as easy to build as IKEA furniture. What’s especially dangerous is that, because these kits and parts aren’t legally classified as guns, buyers aren’t obligated to undergo a background check. And because these aren’t sold as guns, they aren’t engraved or stamped with a serial number. This means that they’re completely untraceable, hence the “ghost” part of their name. Biden wants “to see these kits treated as firearms” under the Gun Control Act, and will direct the Department of Justice to take action within 30 days. He didn’t outline exactly how this action will work but said that he wants manufacturers to add serial numbers to kits and run background checks on buyers. In 2019, the ATF reported that around 30% of guns recovered in California didn’t have serial numbers. More than 2,500 ghost guns were linked to criminal cases from 2010 to 2020. “This is not just something for enthusiasts. This has become something for people that are actual practitioners of violence,” Graham Barlowe, an ATF agent, told The Trace. Biden also outlined some of his other priorities, including enacting a nationwide “red flag” law. Under this legislation, a gun owner’s family can petition a court to have their firearms removed if they believe the owner poses a threat to people’s lives, or to their own. “We know red flag laws can have a significant effect in protecting women from domestic violence. And we know red flag laws can stop mass shooters before they can act out their violent plans,” he said. Studies have shown that these laws also help prevent deaths by suicide. Finally, Biden also pushed Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, close the “Charleston” loophole, and pass new background check laws. “This is just a start,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Apparently, Conservatives Don't Like TightsOh No, Major Biden Has Bitten Someone ElseWhat's Up With Those Videos Of Joe Biden Walking?

  • What Georgia's new election law really does — 9 facts

    The new law will offer some voters more opportunities for early voting, but it also puts some new restrictions on absentee voting.

  • Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Calls Out David Harbour After He Teases Stranger Things Spoilers

    David Harbour went on Instagram Live from the set of Stranger Things and accidentally revealed a season four detail. Scroll on for Millie Bobby Brown's reaction.

  • An under-the-radar voting rights bill in Congress could prevent the election fight in Georgia from happening again

    The political battles over voting laws are at a new fever pitch, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to suppress participation by minority voters, and Republicans accusing Democrats of hyperbole and bad-faith objections.

  • Florida Senate OKs not offering state pension to many new workers, including teachers

    Amid fierce opposition from Democrats, the Florida Senate on Thursday approved a proposal that would block future teachers and other government workers from enrolling in the state’s traditional pension plan.

  • Former Aide Describes Cuomo Groping Incident: ‘Wasn’t Just a Hug’

    The woman who accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of groping described the incident in an interview with the Times Union published on Wednesday. The woman’s identity was not disclosed by the paper, although she is known by employees at the state’s executive mansion. The incident allegedly occurred in November 2020, after Cuomo asked her to come to his office to fix a problem with his cell phone. When she reached the office, the woman said Cuomo began to hug and touch her in a sexual manner. “That wasn’t just a hug,” she told the Times Union. “He went for it and I kind of like was, ‘Oh, the door is right there’….I was mortified that a woman who works here is going to come in and see.” When the woman protested that the governor’s action would get them both in trouble, he allegedly responded “I don’t care” and slammed the office door shut. “He came right back and he pulled me close and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand. I remember looking down like, ‘Holy sh**,'” the woman said, alleging that the governor groped her breast under her shirt but above her bra. “I was just so confused and so taken aback by it….He never said anything, which was odd.” The woman said she had no choice but to return to work, for fear of losing her career: “If I told someone, I’m done. And who do you tell?” The woman continues to come to work at the state Capitol, despite receiving fewer assignments and what she describes as an occasional “dirty look” from other employees. Nine women have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, detailing alleged incidents of unwanted touching kissing. Two of the incidents were photographed, with Cuomo grabbing and kissing the face of a resident of Greece, N.Y., and grabbing the face of a guest at the wedding of former aide Gareth Rhodes. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized if he “acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable.” Investigators appointed by Attorney General Letitia James are conducting a probe of the allegations. The governor is also facing investigations over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes. An analysis by the Empire Center found that Cuomo’s March 25, 2020, executive order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients may have caused between several hundred to over 1,000 additional deaths.

  • Biden plan calls for $100 billion in new EV consumer rebates: email

    The Biden administration's $174 billion proposal to boost electric vehicles calls for $100 billion in new consumer rebates and $15 billion to build 500,000 new electric vehicle charging stations, according to a U.S. Transportation Department email sent to congressional staff and seen by Reuters. The EV rebates, part of a $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal, could be a big boost to U.S. automakers, especially General Motors and Tesla Inc, which no longer qualify for $7,500 tax credits after they sold more than 200,000 zero-emission models. In 2019, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer proposed awarding $392 billion in subsidies for owners to trade in gasoline-powered vehicles at least eight years old and in driving condition for electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid or fuel-cell cars.