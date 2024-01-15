CEO of Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative completes state leadership training

ZANESVILLE − Brian Hill, general manger and chief executive officer of the Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative, has graduated from a statewide program aimed at strengthening the leadership skills of Ohio’s electric cooperative general managers and CEOs.

The five-month program was hosted by Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required five courses and assessments between each session. The program’s coursework focused on improving operational efficiencies, overall performance and bottom-line results through enhanced collaboration and teamwork, recruiting and retaining talent, aligning teams to focus on a common goal and creating a climate of trust.

“My experience in the Leadership Excellence program will help me serve our members and employees as we navigate through the upcoming years,” said Hill, who has been in his role since 2019.

Doug Miller, vice president of statewide services at Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, said Ohio’s electric cooperatives are unique from other utilities through a shared commitment to nurturing and developing their teams and providing service to the communities they serve.

Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative serves more than 17,000 consumers in Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas, Morgan, Noble, Harrison, Coshocton, Licking and Perry counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Information provided by Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative CEO completes leadership program