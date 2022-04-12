New CEO to take helm at Fifth Third in July; Carmichael to stay as executive chairman

Fifth Third Bank, a Fortune 500 financial institution headquartered in Cincinnati, has tapped president Tim Spence as its next CEO, effective July 5.

Spence succeeds Greg Carmichael, who has led the bank since 2015 and will remain as executive chairman on the board of directors.

Spence joined Fifth Third in 2015 as chief strategy officer. He was responsible for the bank's retail banking, mortgage, auto and specialty lending and payments business lines. He also oversaw key growth capabilities such as digital, marketing, strategy and fintech partnerships. He was named president in 2020.

Before joining the bank, Spence was a senior partner in the financial services practice at Oliver Wyman, a global strategy and risk management consulting firm.

“Tim is an outstanding leader who will continue to build on the Bank’s strong momentum," said Marsha Williams, Fifth Third's lead independent director, in a statement on Tuesday.

Outgoing Fifth Third Bank CEO Greg D. Carmichael in a 2018 photo. The bank's president Tim Spence will succeed Carmichael.

Spence said he looked forward to leading the bank.

“Fifth Third is a great company... we will continue our track record of delivering on our commitments, our focus on investing for the future and our culture of accountability, collaboration and community leadership,” Spence said in a statement.

Williams praised Carmichael's leadership.

“We cannot thank Greg enough for his strategic leadership and vision," Williams said.

With more than 110 local branches, Fifth Third is the region's top bank (though rival U.S. Bank holds more deposits).

With almost $210 billion in assets, Fifth Third is the nation's 13th-largest bank, according to its regulator, the Federal Reserve.

The company employs 20,000 workers – including 7,500 in Greater Cincinnati – and operates more than 1,100 branches in the Midwest and Southeast.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: New CEO to take helm at Fifth Third in July