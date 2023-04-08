The CEO of Japan's biggest airline says he has no plans to get rid of the world's largest airliner. See inside ANA's A380, which is painted to look like a sea turtle.

Third and final ANA A380. Airbus

Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is one of a handful of airlines still flying the mammoth Airbus A380.

The carrier flies the superjumbo exclusively between Tokyo Narita Airport and Honolulu, Hawaii.

ANA's A380 features a product called the "COUCHii," which is a row of economy seats that converts into a bed.

The Airbus A380 is the world's largest passenger jet, capable of carrying up to 853 people in an all-economy configuration.

While the plane was once a marvel of engineering, its four-engine design has proven to be less efficient than newer twin-engine widebodies, like the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350.

These jets are more fuel efficient compared, meaning they are cheaper to operate. According to Forbes, an A380 can cost $26,000-$29,000 per hour, while the 787-9's estimated hourly cost is $11,000-$15,000.

Moreover, many passengers favor nonstop routes instead of layovers. The dual-engine aircraft are better suited for this preferred point-to-point flying.

United Airlines' Polar Plus cabin on its Boeing 787. Taylor Rains/Insider

But, the pandemic proved to be the nail in the coffin for the A380 as travel halted in 2020, and airlines like Air France, Malaysia Airlines, and Thai Airways have since ditched the jet.

Air France described the retirement as a "simplification strategy" to transform its fleet with "more modern, high-performance aircraft with a significantly reduced environmental footprint."

But, there are a few airlines in the world that have held onto the A380, like Emirates...

Emirates is the world's largest operator of the A380, using Dubai as its major international hub. Pictured is the last A380 to enter the fleet after Airbus stopped producing the jet. Airbus-Lutz Borck

…Singapore Airlines…

A view of a Singapore A380 being boarded via two lower jetbridges at Paris' CDG airport. ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images

…and Japan's All Nippon Airways. The carrier ordered three turtle-painted A380s specifically for flights between Tokyo Narita Airport and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The route — dubbed "Flying Honu" — launched in May 2019 but was suspended during the pandemic. However, flights have since resumed.

The aircraft are named Lani (blue), Kai (emerald green), and Ka La (orange) and represent Hawaii's sea turtles. The colors represent the blue sky, crystal clear waters (emerald green), and orange sunset. ANA

Source: ANA

ANA Holdings CEO Koji Shibata told Insider the 520-seater A380-800 is a money-maker for the airline thanks to the high-demand market.

He explained passengers will pay a lot of money to fly on the A380 to and from Honolulu, so he'd "like to continue to deploy those airplanes for as long as possible."

Currently, ANA is flying two of its three A380s to Hawaii, and the company told Insider the route will match pre-pandemic levels by this summer. Take a look inside the cabin.

The blue and emerald green planes are currently flying the route. ANA

Source: ANA

ANA's A380 is split into four classes: first, business, premium economy, and regular economy.

ANA

The eight-seat first class section is the most luxurious onboard, featuring a fully-enclosed space with a sliding door…

The first class section has a blue starry wall panel. ANA

Source: ANA

…a lie-flat bed…

ANA

Source: ANA

…and a large flat screen TV. There is also a personal closet available for jackets.

ANA

Source: ANA

Business class has 56 lie-flat loungers in a staggered configuration. This creates more privacy for passengers, especially since the seat lacks a door.

ANA

Source: ANA

Like most other business class cabins, the seat comes with a flat screen TV, premium food, storage, and space to spread out.

ANA

Source: ANA

But, the product is not as nice as "The Room," which is the business class seat fit onto ANA's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. These come with a privacy door and huge bed.

"The Room" on ANA's Boeing 777-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Shibata told Insider that there are currently no plans to add the upgraded "Room" seat to other long-haul aircraft, like its A380 or Boeing 787.

ANA's Boeing 787 business class (pictured) is the staggered seats layout as well, but has a different fabric pattern. Taylor Rains/Insider

Only about 12% of ANA's A380 aircraft are first or business class, meaning a majority of passengers will be seated in coach.

ANA

Travelers who want some added comfort can opt for premium economy, which has a 2x3x2 layout and comes with a legrest…

ANA

…a 15.6" seatback TV…

ANA

Source: ANA

…as well as an adjustable headrest and a 90-degree swivel tray table "for easy aisle access."

ANA

Source: ANA

Configured in a 3x4x3 layout, regular economy is the most basic cabin onboard the mammoth plane.

ANA

But, it still comes with a few unique luxuries not seen on other airlines, like a generous 34 inches of pitch…

Competing carriers like United Airlines only offer 31-32 inches of pitch. ANA

Source: ANA

…and a footrest.

A few other international carriers like Aerolineas Argentineas offer a footrest in regular economy. ANA

Source: ANA

All four A380 cabins have power ports and lights available, while both coach classes have adjustable headrests.

ANA

ANA's unique "COUCHii" seat is also available on its A380.

ANA

Source: ANA

The product is a group of three or four seats that convert into a bed — perfect for families or couples.

ANA

The seat resembles Air New Zealand's revolutionary Skycouch, which was introduced in 2011. Other carriers like Azul Brazilian Airlines and China Southern Airlines also have a similar product.

Air New Zealand's Skycouch. Taylor Rains/Insider

For those eager to try out ANA's A380, current roundtrip fares range from 97,000 yen ($737) for regular economy to 300,000 yen for business ($2,278), according to the carrier.

Source: ANA

