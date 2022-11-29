The CEO, MD & Director of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ), Stephen Tomisich, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Potential Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, MD & Director, Stephen Tomisich, recently bought AU$632k worth of stock, paying AU$1.87 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Trajan Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Tomisich is the biggest insider purchase of Trajan Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.82). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Trajan Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Trajan Group Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Trajan Group Holdings insiders own 52% of the company, worth about AU$145m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Trajan Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Trajan Group Holdings. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trajan Group Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Trajan Group Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

