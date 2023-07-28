CEO of Milwaukee-based Exit 7c gets more than four years for fraud

The young founder of a Milwaukee fuel-sales startup who fleeced his investors out of millions of dollars is going to prison for just over four years.

U.S. District Court Judge Brett H. Ludwig on Friday sentenced Blessing Egbon to a 51-month prison and ordered him to pay $3 million in restitution.

Egbon, 36, was the CEO and board chair of Exit 7c, Inc., a Milwaukee-based company in the business of selling bulk fuel and onsite fuel, and maintenance services to transportation companies.

In court papers, prosecutors said Egbon gave false statements about the company's cash flow and operations in his application to gener8tor, a local startup accelerator that helps new businesses expand, grow and find funding.

Prosecutors said Egbon also lied to investors about his background and experience, and used millions of their money to appear wealthy.

"In all respects, it appears that Egbon is consistently and strongly motivated by greed and a desire to maintain a lifestyle that is beyond his reach," Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Haastand wrote in a July 24 sentencing memorandum.

Prosecutors wanted him to serve five years behind bars, while Egbon's lawyer pushed for two.

The claims against Egbon

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Egbon in 2022 with fraud and misappropriation and sought to bar him from future work in securities. This was not a criminal prosecution.

Prosecutors said in court papers Egbon lied about Exit 7C's cash flow and operations in his application to gener8tor, a local startup accelerator that helps new businesses expand, grow and find funding. They say he raised more than $6 million from investors, including $50,000 from Brightstar Wisconsin, a nonprofit that supports minority entrepreneurs.

Here's how prosecutors say Egbon kept the scheme going

Prosecutors contended Egbon intended his falsely padded resume to deceive investors and potential investors into buying into Exit 7c. He also faked his success, they say, in an attempt to look rich — including $530,000 at "luxury nightclubs," almost $270,000 on chartered jets and $62,500 on private villa rentals.

He kept up the ruse by making false monthly business reports to investors; during a 16-month period, he promoted to them that Exit 7c had total sales revenue of more than $91 million, court records show.

Total sales revenue for that period, in fact, was between $343,249 and $348,562.

Egbon's lawyers say he got in 'over his head'

Defense attorney Michelle L. Jacobs, of Mequon, said Egbon went into Exit 7C intending to operate a legitimate business, but "got in way over his head" after getting substantial start-up funds from investors.

In arguing for a lower sentence, Jacobs noted Egbon had never committed a criminal act, has been in therapy since 2020 and quickly admitted his behavior was “deceiving, irresponsible, and a violation of trust;" he pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud in February 2022.

"(He) tried to make amends for his poor decisions by immediately taking responsibility for his actions," Jacobs said.

Egbon admits to 'deceiving, irresponsible' behavior

An apologetic Egbon maintained in his allocution he knows right from wrong, having been reared by parents who were in the military. He said he never meant to deceive anyone, and took responsibility for his actions.

The fraud started small, "with a meal here and there." Then it grew.

Egbon said he set out to raise investors money to build an auto services company after he had landed the private capital he needed to build flex fuel pumps at gas stations around the Midwest. He said he built the used oil recycling business to repay investors, but he lost focus at times, leading to lavish spending at nightclubs in Chicago and Scottsdale, Arizona.

"What I did was deceiving, irresponsible, and a violation of trust," he wrote in an allocution letter to the judge. "I am truly sorry not because I face prison time, but because my action could potentially hurt other minority entrepreneurs who already struggle to raise investment capital for their ideas."

