The CEO & Non-Executive Director of Awalé Resources Limited (CVE:ARIC), Glen Parsons, Just Bought 48% More Shares

Potential Awalé Resources Limited (CVE:ARIC) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Non-Executive Director, Glen Parsons, recently bought CA$185k worth of stock, paying CA$0.20 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 48%.

Awalé Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Glen Parsons is the biggest insider purchase of Awalé Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.21. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Awalé Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price. Notably Glen Parsons was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$711k for 2.49m shares. But they sold 500.00k shares for CA$100k. Overall, Awalé Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about CA$0.29 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Awalé Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Awalé Resources insiders own about CA$1.0m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Awalé Resources Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Awalé Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Awalé Resources and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

