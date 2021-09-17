The CEO, President & Director of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), Jay Horgen, Just Bought 1.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) should definitely note that the CEO, President & Director, Jay Horgen, recently paid US$158 per share to buy US$316k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO, President & Director Jay Horgen was not their only acquisition of Affiliated Managers Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$545k worth of shares at a price of US$136 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$160. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Affiliated Managers Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Affiliated Managers Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Affiliated Managers Group insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Affiliated Managers Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Affiliated Managers Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Affiliated Managers Group and we suggest you have a look.

