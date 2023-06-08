CEO, president of non-profit steps down after 10 years of advocating for Latino communities

Irene Caudillo has spent the last decade working to tap into the Latino community in Kansas as president and CEO of El Centro, a not-for-profit organization that has operated in Johnson and Wyandotte counties for 46 years. Her focus in that time: expanding the organization with partnerships and getting it more connected to the community.

Now, she’s stepping down from that role.

Caudillo said during her time in leadership, her goals at El Centro included maintaining and keeping alive the entrepreneurial spirit of the local Latino community and listening to the needs of her team and community.

“When I walked in I saw the opportunity, not just for growth in the organization but what was important was I really had what I thought was some great advice from previous executive directors. It was making sure we continue to listen to our community that we are very open to understanding their needs and not what we think we know,” Caudillo said.

Caudillo said highlights of her time at El Centro include growing their budget, staff and partnerships, as well as maintaining a successful business plan throughout the COVID pandemic.

“Having to be a leader in a organization where our community needed us the most and trying to figure out how to convince our staff that we weren’t going to close. We had early child education, we had food programs that were needed, “ Caudillo said of her time leading the center through the pandemic.

Carlos Gomez, CEO and Director of The Greater Kansas City Hispanic Collaborative, said Caudillo will be missed. He said she’s leaving behind a legacy with the work she has done for the community.

“Irene definitely left big shoes to fill, she has left a tremendous impact in so many arenas in health, and education — I can tell you I feel comfortable in her leadership so I’m excited for the new director to come because I know Irene has really did the best in all of her team development,” Gomez said.

Caudillo’s last day with the center will be June 30.

Erica Andrade will take over the position starting July 1.