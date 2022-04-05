CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The new CEO of Hertz says he’s working to fix a glitch in the rental-car giant’s systems that has led to some of its customers being wrongly accused of stealing cars they had rented.

Stephen Scherr, who took over as CEO on Feb. 28, said the company has changed its practices to fix problems that have occurred when cars were reported stolen but the transaction was improperly recorded in Hertz's system.

“This is among the first things that I have started to look to take care of and deal with in the first 30 days I've been at the company,” Scherr told CNBC on Monday. “It is not acceptable to Hertz to have any customer ... caught up in some of what has happened.”

Some Hertz customers have said they were arrested and jailed because the company accused them of stealing cars that they had paid to rent and in some cases had returned long before their arrest.

It's not clear how many people are affected. More than 200 customers asked a federal judge in Delaware to Hertz to disclose records about erroneous theft reports, and the judge ruled in the renters' favor in February.

Scherr said the false reports involve several hundred customers out of Hertz's 15 million annual transactions, but lawyers for the customers say the number is more like 8,000.

“We have changed our policies to avoid the possibility of this happening again,” Scherr said. “No one customer should be put through that.”

Scherr said that in some cases, vehicles have been reported as stolen, the report was withdrawn when the vehicle was found, “but that rescission wasn't recognized.”

The CEO of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. appeared on CNBC to tout a plan to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years. The Estero, Florida-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, as it struggled under heavy debt and a drop in travel caused by the pandemic. It operates Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car-rental brands.

Recommended Stories

  • Asheville police: Fentanyl seizure at West Asheville hotel enough to kill 625,000 people

    Asheville police seize 1,250 grams of fentanyl and arrest Jonathan Maurice Logan Jr., 33, of Candler.

  • New toll express lanes coming to Georgia 400 could cost some drivers

    The State Road and Tollway Authority approved plans to allow a private company to pay for the construction of two new express lanes along Georgia 400 in exchange for 50 years of collecting toll money.

  • Capitol rioter who has said he’s running for a House seat gets 90 days in jail

    A judge has sentenced a Jan 6. Capitol rioter who said he is running for one of New Hampshire’s congressional House seats to 90 days in jail for his involvement in the insurrection. Jason Riddle, a Navy veteran, was also sentenced to three years of probation and was fined $750 for stealing a book and…

  • Mother ‘begged for life' of IS hostage, court hears

    Emotions ran high as the family of an aid worker killed by IS cell testify at a federal US trial.

  • An apartment building not far from the Surfside building that collapsed last year has been evacuated after being found structurally unsafe

    The owners of Bayview 60 Homes began repairs of units in July 2021 but the building was evacuated after engineers found issues with the floor slabs.

  • Check out this week's top video game sales at Walmart, starting at $15

    Meet gods, cowboys and Pokémon in this week's best Switch, PlayStation and Xbox deals at Walmart.

  • ‘Our guy feels like a used car salesman.’ We have a financial adviser, but ‘I don’t do much of anything that he advises.’ How should I handle this?

    What makes for a “trustworthy” adviser? Because our guy feels like a used car salesman and I don’t do much of anything that he “advises.” Have a question about working with your current financial adviser or hiring a new one?

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Crypto Group With 70% Success Rate Predicts 40% Shiba Inu Price Pump in April

    CoinMarketCap invites its community to "crowdsource" monthly price targets for crypto. For the past six months the collective has been right 70% of the time.

  • Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

    When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts. Abrams now says she's worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Judge appointed by WA Gov. Inslee rules capital gains income tax unconstitutional

    The Internal Revenue Service and every other state in the country says a capital gains tax is an income tax | Guest Opinion

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.