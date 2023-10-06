A CEO who replaced 90% of his support staff with an AI chatbot says copy-paste jobs are gone

Kai Xiang Teo
·3 min read
24
man getting laid off and waving goodbye
Jobs that copy-paste responses are no longer safe, says CEO who replaced 90% of his support staff with AI.andresr/Getty Images

  • Jobs that copy-paste responses are a thing of the past because of AI, says ecommerce company CEO Suumit Shah.

  • Shah had previously drawn flak for announcing he replaced 90% of his support staff with a chatbot.

  • Though his post sparked backlash, Shah told Insider, "Over time, everybody will start doing this."

The CEO of an ecommerce company who drew controversy for announcing he had replaced most of his support staff with a chatbot believes that jobs that rely on copy-pasting are a thing of the past because of AI.

"That job is gone. 100 percent," Suumit Shah, the CEO of India-based Duukan, told the Washington Post in an interview published Tuesday.

Shah was referring to customer service workers who largely copy-paste responses. However, he qualified his comment by saying that not all customer service workers need to fear replacement.

"It was [a] no-brainer for me to replace the entire team with a bot," he added, "which is like 100 times smarter, who is instant, and who cost me like 100th of what I used to pay to the support team."

Shah made headlines in July for announcing over Twitter that he had laid off 90% of his customer support staff and replaced them with a chatbot he said outperformed them.

"We had to layoff 90% of our support team because of this AI chatbot. Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely," Shah wrote in his post, which has since been viewed over 2.7 million times on the platform.

His post sparked intense backlash on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and Reddit, with one user posting: "How not to announce layoffs."

Another user posted, "Make no mistake. The support team was laid off here because business is failing and funding is dry. Not because of AI."

Shah told Insider in July that the layoffs occurred in September last year and resulted in 23 of the 26 members of his customer support team losing their jobs. He added that his customer support budget shrank to $100 a month after the layoffs.

Shah told Insider at the time that even though he regretted kicking off a conversation about layoffs on Twitter, he remained firm on his stance.

"AI is taking our jobs," he said, adding: "Over time, everybody will start doing this. It's not just us. Maybe I'm just too straightforward to have put it on Twitter."

There's growing concern over how AI will disrupt jobs. A Goldman Sachs report in May found that around 300 million jobs globally could be disrupted by the technology.

However, not everyone shares Shah's views.

Tech leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna have previously said they believe AI will create more jobs than it will destroy.

Shah did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Meta AI is a new chatbot platform that starts with over 25 personalities

    Meta announced at its Connect event on Wednesday that it will release a line of digital personalities on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger built on the company's freshly announced Meta AI chatbot platform.

  • Snap partners with Microsoft on ads in its 'My AI' chatbot feature

    Snapchat has a new advertising partner in Microsoft for the ads it's inserting into its AI product, My AI, an AI chatbot introduced earlier this year to the wider Snapchat user base. The company in May said it would begin testing Sponsored Links in My AI -- link suggestions that are paired with the user's conversation with the AI helper. For example, if a user asked My AI where to have dinner, the chatbot could reply with a link sponsored by a local restaurant or food delivery app, Snap explained.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI's text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. This kind of investigation doesn’t just appear out of thin air — the FTC doesn’t look around and say “That looks suspicious.”

  • Uber Eats to launch Google-powered chatbot in late 2023

    Uber Eats has confirmed its plans to launch a chatbot function later this year to customers in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada. Initially, the so-called AI assistant will help users find restaurant deals and easily reorder favorites on the app. Later, the assistant will help users meal plan, find sales on grocery items and order ingredients from recipes, according to Uber.

  • Hungryroot founder debuts Every, an AI-powered app for self-reflection and human connection

    As founder and CEO of healthy grocery delivery service Hungryroot, Ben McKean has been investigating the power of AI technologies to improve his business. Currently structured as a nonprofit, Every's iOS app leverages AI technologies to create "thought-provoking games" aimed at self-discovery.

  • Likewise debuts Pix, an AI chatbot for entertainment recommendations

    Likewise, the company behind an app that can recommend your next TV binge, movie to watch, podcast to stream or book to read, is out today with its own entertainment-focused AI companion, Pix. Built using a combination of Likewise's own customer data and technology from partner OpenAI, Pix can make entertainment recommendations and answer other questions via text message or email, or by communicating with Pix within the Pix mobile app, website or even by speaking to Pix's TV app using a voice remote. Founded in 2017 by former Microsoft communications chief Larry Cohen with financial backing from Bill Gates, the recommendations startup aims to offer an easy way for people to discover new TV shows, movies, books, podcasts and more, as well as follow other users and make lists of their favorites to share.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • Vera wants to use AI to cull generative models' worst behaviors

    Liz O'Sullivan is on a mission to make AI "a little bit safer," in her own words. A member of the National AI Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations to the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption while regulating its risks, O'Sullivan spent 12 years on the business side of AI startups overseeing data labeling and operations and customer success. In 2019, she took a job at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, mounting campaigns to protect New Yorkers' civil liberties, and co-founded Arthur AI, a startup that partners with civil society and academia to shine light into AI's "black box."

  • 'Horizon': Everything we know so far about Kevin Costner's post-'Yellowstone' Western epic

    Now that he's left "Yellowstone," the Oscar winner is ready to release his next Western. And the next.

  • As its workers strike over burnout and low wages, Kaiser Permanente strikes a deal to use an AI Copilot from Nabla

    Yesterday, 75,000 workers at healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente embarked on a three-day strike to protest understaffing, burnout and low wages -- setting a record for the biggest healthcare strike to date in U.S. history. While Kaiser Permanente works through terms with union reps, another interesting development has emerged: it has inked a deal with Nabla, the AI healthcare startup from Paris, to provide an AI assistant to doctors and other clinicians in its network to reduce the amount of time they spend on admin: the AI will help with writing up notes and doing other administrative work, based on conversations that it listens to and transcribes. Nabla's Copilot product, which was launched in March of this year, will be rolled out to Kaiser Permanente physicians in Northern California initially, covering 10,000 doctors in all.

  • All eyes on VW after Hyundai, Kia adopt Tesla charging standard

    Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?

  • 'A force': Sen. Dianne Feinstein is mourned in San Francisco

    Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.

  • NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football live tracker: Justin Fields, Bears roll past Commanders to snap losing skid

    Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.

  • WK Kellogg CEO: Here’s how we’re modernizing our 117-year-old cereal business

    WK Kellogg is determined to put its more-than-a-century-old cereal business on the right track after its split with Kellanova.

  • Kyrie Irving’s new Chinese shoe company is linked to human rights abuses, U.S. Congress warns league

    The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.

  • September jobs report: Signs of a labor market cooldown in focus

    The jobs report comes at a crucial time for markets as investors look for signs of cooling economic data amid concerns of higher for longer rates.

  • The SEC is suing Elon Musk for refusing to testify in its Twitter investigation

    The SEC is now suing the owner of X after he failed to appear for previously-scheduled testimony, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • WNBA in the Bay Area: What can the league learn from past expansion?

    How the expansion teams acquire their first roster, which could include an improved expansion draft system, would go a long way to competitive success for them and the league.

  • AI-powered parking platform Metropolis raises $1.7B to acquire SP Plus

    AI-powered parking platform Metropolis today announced that it raised $1.7 billion to acquire SP Plus, a provider of parking facility management services, in a combination of equity and debt. Eldridge Capital and 3L Capital co-led the tranche with participation from BDT & MSD Partners’ affiliated credit funds, Vista Credit Partners, Temasek, Slow Ventures and Assembly Ventures. Metropolis will pay roughly $1.5 billion for SP Plus "while retaining significant capital on its balance sheet," Metropolis co-founder and CEO Alex Israel said in a press release.

  • Kaiser Permanente patients and picketers share their strike stories: 'So heartbreaking'

    More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.