CEO of Silicon Valley drone company accused of peeping inside a women's restroom at a Panera Bread restaurant

A CEO of a Silicon Valley-based drone company was arrested on suspicion of peeping and robbery Monday after a woman accused him of looking under the stall of a women's restroom in a Panera Bread restaurant, according to police.

A woman was using the restroom inside a Panera in Mountain View, California, when she saw a man "stick his head underneath the stall to look at her," according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

The man was later identified by authorities as Eduardo Moreno, 35. According to a LinkedIn page that appears to be linked to the individual, Moreno has been the CEO of SeaDrone since 2015. He graduated with a master's degree from Stanford University in 2016, the profile page said.

The company's website, which also lists Moreno as the CEO, says SeaDrone provides "drone-based end-to-end ship hull inspections." The company grew from a "team of researchers from the Stanford University Robotics AI Laboratory," the website said.

SeaDrone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The woman attempted to take a photo of Moreno before he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground, according to police.

"He was spotted taking his shirt off and jumping a fence before returning to Panera, where he was tackled by a group of bystanders as responding patrol officers arrived," the news release said.

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of robbery and peeping, per the police release. Authorities said in the statement there are concerns that there could be multiple victims.

A Mountain View Police Department spokesperson told Insider the investigation is ongoing, but the department hopes "that victims know this is a safe space and they can come forward knowing we will handle their information with the utmost care and concern."

Panera Bread did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

