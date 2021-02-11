CEO Talks: Jay Schottenstein Reflects on a Lifetime in the Retail Industry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kellie Ell
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jay Schottenstein has been able to achieve a rare feat in the era of COVID-19.

The executive chairman and chief executive officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. — which includes the American Eagle, Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed brands — has led the company through one of the most turbulent times in recent history and secured its place in the post-pandemic fashion world even as competitors close up shop or file for bankruptcy protection.

More from WWD

That’s thanks in part to the strong customer following for Aerie. The innerwear, swimwear and loungewear brand, which recently surpassed $1 billion in revenues, seems well suited to the times, with its work-from-home fashion and comfortable attire. It was also the first intimates brand to celebrate body diversity.

Schottenstein had the foresight to recognize this, long before it was fashionable. The seasoned retailer has demonstrated the ability to see opportunity in times of crisis. In the last year, in the middle of the global health crisis, American Eagle Outfitters launched two brands: The slow retail concept called Unsubscribed and the Aerie activewear subbrand Offline. The company was also quick to adjust its distribution methods while the U.S. was in lockdown, using regional distribution centers and pulling inventory out of stores to fulfill e-commerce orders, all of which dramatically cut costs.

But while other retailers continue to permanently shutter brick-and-mortar locations, Schottenstein believes in the value of physical retail. American Eagle Outfitters is planning to add to its store fleet in the next few years with more Aerie, Offline, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed locations.

Investors seem pleased with American Eagle Outfitters’ momentum, too. The stock is up more than 70 percent, year-over-year.

Now the retailer is embarking on its next leg of expansion, with Schottenstein at the helm. At last month’s Investor Day, the company laid out new growth goals, including hitting $5.5 billion in total group revenues by 2023 ($2 billion at Aerie alone), $550 million in operating income and returning the American Eagle brand to profit growth over the next three years.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is ushering in a new era with President Joe Biden in office and continues to navigate its way through the pandemic. The usually quiet Schottenstein sat down with WWD last month for an exclusive interview to discuss his strategies for growth, the state of retail, the future of the mall in a digital-first world and how the industry has changed in his 50-plus years as a merchant.

The following has been edited for clarity and condensed.

WWD: You’ve had a great year. What’s the secret to your success?

Jay Schottenstein: I think two things that really made us so successful were that we were really focused on developing the Aerie business, expanding the Aerie business and growing the Aerie business. And taking advantage of this market time with the casual and with everyone staying home. And also, refining American Eagle Outfitters at the same time, with American Eagle stores and really pushing the denim in a really strong manner.

WWD: With the inauguration [of President Joe Biden], and as a business owner, how do you gauge consumers’ preferences? Looking at politics through the eyes of a business owner, how do you know what to expect from customers in this political environment?

J.S.: I don’t think today is going to change anything in that way. I think the biggest change is getting this pandemic under control, getting the virus under control, seeing the numbers go down, not going up and really getting more people vaccinated. In America, the only thing that’s going to make a big difference is the vaccination; how fast can we get the country vaccinated in order to get the herd immunity?

WWD: So you’re not as concerned about political unrest as a business owner?

J.S.: I don’t think so. Look, what happened…at the Capitol [with the mob insurrection] is unacceptable. It’s not the way to make change in this country. American people have always been peaceful people. And I hope that will continue. We have to have good communication amongst the people. And, look, there have been different times [throughout history]. I grew up during the Vietnam time, with protests there. People were worried about what’s going to happen with the country. The country survived. And I feel the country will survive this [era], too.

WWD: You’ve been in retail a really long time. What are your thoughts on specialty retail going forward? Do you think the future of retail is in malls? Online? Or somewhere in between?

J.S.: Brick-and-mortar is not going anywhere. It’ll still be here [in the future]. But today, it’s really the experiences that you have between the channels. You have to have a strong online business, a strong presence in your brick-and-mortar. But it all has to be one.

At American Eagle, we work very hard. We’ve made a lot of investments into our digital ability and also at our store level. We have the ability to do curbside pickup. You can order in the store and pick it up in the store. Or we’ll bring it to your car. At the same time, if you buy online, we work very hard to make sure the merchandise gets there in a timely fashion.

This past year, it’s been a very innovative year for us. We opened up these [regional] warehouses around the country, where we could get faster service and get quicker service to the stores and give quicker service to the customers at the same time, too. And where many retailers were experiencing difficulties this fall, because of what was happening between UPS and Federal Express, we were able to avoid those problems, because we had the ability and not just to use Federal Express or UPS. We could use regional deliverers at the same time.

WWD: Do you think the future for retailers, all fashion companies, is that they’re going to need to have regional distribution centers?

J.S.: They’re going to have to. Look, today, in retail, you have to do it all. You have to make sure you have good logistics, you speak to the customers the right way, you can communicate through all the different channels and, at the same time, you can’t lose focus. You have to have good merchandise. You have to have good fashion. It has to be styled right. It has to be made right. It has to be good quality. And it has to have all the bells and whistles.

It’s not the old days; you open a store and put merchandise on the shelves. Today, in our business, what we’ve done is truly an amazing feat. We had to operate in certain states at 25 percent capacity. In California, you’re only allowed 25 percent capacity [in terms of] the amount of people allowed in stores, compared with how many people are normally allowed in stores. And the rest of the country is 50 percent capacity. So we’re running our stores on social distance protocols.

We’ve done that since the day we reopened back in May. We’re enforcing it ourselves. We believe it’s for the safety of our associates. It’s for the safety of the customer. We’re the only store that gives out masks, still, in the store. You have to wear masks to go into our store. And, at the same time, we’re running on 30 percent less inventory at the store level. Because we had to take fixtures out of the store and tables out of the store, in order to be able to give that social distance to the customer. So we’re not even working under our normal environment. This is not a case where we reopened our stores [under normal circumstances].

We reset all of our stores. And by resetting the stores, we had to put less merchandise in the stores. And not just a little bit less, a substantial amount less merchandise in the store. And in doing this, we’re still driving very good productivity. Our productivity is the best it’s ever been.

That’s the point right there. A lot of people don’t get that. The biggest thing with retail right now is that we’re driving sales with less inventory in the stores and we have to be the most productive that we’ve ever been. And a lot of people forget about that. They’re assuming that stores are open like normal, but they’re not normal. We have different hours than we’ve had in the past. It’s not a normal environment out there that we’re operating our retail stores on. But even despite that, they’re being very productive the way we’re doing it.

WWD: Bigger picture, in terms of investing in businesses and acquisitions, you’ve been in retail a long time — what’s your philosophy in investing in retail companies? How do you know what to look for?

J.S.: Every deal is a little different. It depends. Does it compliment our business? Not compliment our business? Is it a business that’s similar to ours that would fit into our system? What would be the backroom synergy? Does it make sense or not make sense? We just have to look at it as the deals pop up.

WWD: Who are your mentors? Who do you look up to? Or whom did you learn from in the retail industry? Was there one person or many people?

J.S.: I learned through different people over the years. In the beginning, my father, who was a great teacher. A gentleman who trained me since I was 16 years old. I learned through different facets.

I started in the furniture side of our business. And that’s been since I was 15 years old. I grew up from really from my first 15 years in the business I was really more on the furniture side. Then in my mid-30s I got involved in our department stores and that got me involved in the soft goods. At the same time, I was learning [from] our furniture stores, where we have more than 100-plus furniture stores. It’s called American Signature Furniture, which we’ve been operating since the late 1940s.

And then we have the department stores that I was in charge of. My father passed away in the early 1990s and then I became in charge of American Eagle, back in ‘91, ‘92. But back in those days, I had a major chain of department stores; I had a major chain of furniture stores. I ran two at the same time, as well as building shopping centers. And also running an asset recovery business. I probably ran more liquidation sales than anybody in the country.

WWD: In terms of international expansion, where do you see the American Eagle and Aerie brands going first? Are there certain countries that you’re targeting?

J.S.: We’re already international. But a small part [of our business] is international. We’re in Canada. We’ve been in Canada for many years. It’s really part of the North American business.

In the last couple of years we’ve been doing more major expansion into Mexico. It’s been becoming more of a major business. We have stores in South America that we’ve expanded into. We’re in the Middle East. We’re in Israel with 40-something stores. We’re in the rest of the Middle East: Dubai, Saudi Arabia, those countries over there.

We have stores in Hong Kong. We have stores in Korea, Japan and in China, too. And look, China is a major, major market and we only have a few stores for now. But there’s a big opportunity there. And now we just opened stores in India, too. And we still have Europe open to us. We still have Western Europe open and Eastern Europe open for us. So there’s tremendous opportunity in the next couple of years. The international will be over a billion-dollar business. And it’s very close to that right now.

WWD: In terms of Unsubscribed and Todd Snyder, are there plans to open more stores in the next year? Or in the future?

J.S.: Yes, there is. Hopefully this year we can open close to five. Our goal this year, for Todd Snyder, is to get five stores open. And for Unsubscribed we’re looking for a few more stores. But our biggest expansion will be the Aerie stores and Offline.

WWD: What changes are you expecting to see in fashion and retail industries once the pandemic is over?

J.S.: You know what it comes down to, I think we still have, realistically, the next three months are not going to be pretty months in this country, until we get the people vaccinated. They’re predicting the next four weeks a tremendous amount of deaths in this country. It’s going to continue the way it’s been going.

I think when we get toward later spring, summertime, we’re going to start seeing the blue sky. It’s going to take people a little time to get comfortable going back to what they perceived as their previous normal, if they ever go back to that. I think it’s going to take a while for people to get comfortable flying commercial airlines again, traveling again and feeling comfortable. But they do feel comfortable wearing denim. They do feel comfortable wearing comfortable clothes. And from that standpoint that will continue. And then we’re probably a year away from when we could go into the Roaring Twenties.

We all have to pray these vaccines work. God forbid this thing doesn’t work, [then] we don’t know what we’re in for. But I’m optimistic. Right now, it looks very good.

WWD: In terms of three-year growth strategy, what are your top priorities?

J.S.: Our top priorities, very simple: the growth of Aerie, number one. Boom. We’re going to continue the growth of Aerie. And that’s with Offline. Our goal is to go from $1 billion in the next three years to $2 billion in three years. Grow that by $1 billion.

We see a big opportunity in American Eagle to reignite American Eagle’s growth and profit at the same time. We believe in American Eagle, we have a lot of opportunity. There are certain things we do very well at American Eagle. Our denim business, [for example]. When you look at our denim business, you see that between 15- and 25-year-olds we’re number one. And for women’s overall, we’re the number-one women’s brand in the country, in denim. That gives us great potential for our tops business to grow. We see major opportunity there, in American Eagle, that we’re very excited about.

The third thing is that we see that our digital transformation is the right way. We’ve been growing our digital business strong. And we see that opportunity to keep refining that and making us one of the most exciting sites to shop on.

WWD: Do you think there’s a chance you’ll launch more brands? Or acquire more brands in the next couple of years?

J.S.: Look, Offline, I think, could be a major, major brand. We see big opportunity there. And in the next three or four years, there will be other opportunities. But I don’t want to guess what those opportunities are.

I’m sure that there will be opportunities there. There may be a lot of subbrand opportunities for us. Look, I think Todd Snyder can be a very great brand, too. We see a great opportunity in Todd’s area there. So this year we want to get five stores going. And if everything goes well there, that could be a 50-, 60-store chain and be a very strong chain there, too.

And then Unsubscribed has a good possibility. And who knows what pops up, what chains pop up or something that pops up too in the next couple of years. But our main focus we don’t want to lose our focus we know we have a big opportunity with Aerie. We’ve got a big opportunity with American Eagle. And if we stay focused on those two, we’ll be very successful just with those two.

We don’t have to add other brands to make us successful. But if the right opportunity comes, that’s a different story. But right now we’ve got such a big opportunity with Aerie and American Eagle that if we stay focused there and we do our thing right and efficiencies and we develop our distribution ability to keep improving that, we will be the winner of the game.

WWD: You guys have been such leaders in the body positivity movement at Aerie. That was years before anyone else saw it. How did you first see that opportunity? How did it first present itself to you?

J.S.: Jen [Foyle, AEO’s chief creative officer] and the team saw that opportunity there, saw that the woman customer wasn’t necessarily looking to be a fantasy. That people wanted to be themselves. They saw that the climate was changing. That parents and people wanted to feel good about their real selves, not some type of fantasy. And they were able to work with that concept to make people feel good about themselves and not be a fantasy.

WWD: Do you think there’s still space to evolve in the body-positivity movement?

J.S.: There’s a lot of space, big space.

WWD: There are so many copycats now; so many people trying to do what you’re doing. How do you stay ahead of the competition?

J.S.: That’s what we tell ourselves every day. That if we don’t keep developing exciting products, new, exciting categories, because [maybe] those other categories are bad and that’s a big opportunity to keep developing the brand then somebody else will catch us. So we have to stay ahead of them. A part of being a good merchant is challenging ourselves on a regular basis. Not just saying, “OK we’re here.” We keep evolving. It’s an evolving process. It doesn’t stop.

WWD: What is the biggest lesson(s) that you’ve learned this year throughout the pandemic? And how will you apply them in the future?

J.S.: I think the biggest lesson that we learned, despite everything, is agility. That when everything came shutting down back in March — and we had to close a thousand stores in two days, back in March, and we didn’t have anybody in our offices we had distribution centers that we had to fight to keep open, because everyone was telling us to shut down. And we had to show that they were essential workers and how important it was to keep these distribution centers open. We learned that agility and to make things happen. And even despite not being on the site, but having the new technologies and learning how to work with these technologies, it gave us a lot of agility. And we can’t lose that agility and that flexibility.

Latest Stories

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Germany 'offered $1bn if US dropped sanctions against controversial pipeline'

    A new political row has broken out over a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany after Angela Merkel’s government was accused of offering to spend $1bn (£720m) on American gas if the US called off planned sanctions against the project. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow Russian gas to be pumped directly to Germany, but the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any company involved with the project, arguing it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Lobbying group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) this week published a leaked letter from Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, to Steve Mnuchin, the then US treasury secretary, dated last August. In it, Mr Scholz offered to invest $1bn on new infrastructure to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) at German ports if the US dropped the planned sanctions.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedGOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rollingCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • President Biden Is Keeping Schools Closed

    Six months ago, when President Joe Biden was candidate Joe Biden, he spoke of “a crisis being felt all across the United States of America.” The crisis was school closures. Millions of children were staring at laptops rather than learning in a classroom. Biden said: “This is a national emergency. President Trump doesn’t have a real plan for opening schools safely. He’s offering nothing but failures and delusions.” Six months later, the education crisis abounds, and now-President Biden is so far just making it worse. At Tuesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the new White House goal was “to have the majority of schools, so more than 50 percent, open by Day 100 of his presidency.” She defined that as “some teaching in classrooms, so at least one day a week, hopefully it’s more.” This isn’t just walking back a promise; it’s completely erasing one. According to school-data aggregator Burbio, we are already well past Psaki’s spring milestone today, and we were before Biden took office. Over 60 percent of school districts are already open with at least a “hybrid” model. “Hybrid” colloquially means two to three days a week of in-person learning. One day a week was not originally part of this debate. It’s a new and lower standard — one Team Biden has introduced. At first, I thought the transgression was simply they had put the issue on the backburner and were not paying attention to it, given the strange one-day-a-week utterance. But after 24 hours of blowback, Psaki was asked to clarify these remarks and she doubled down, calling the plan “bold and ambitious.” And sticking to the one-day standard, she said they hoped to exceed it. Again, this supposed bold and ambitious plan was exceeded before the inauguration. Politico Playbook said: “It is a goal so modest and lacking in ambition as to be almost meaningless.” President Biden’s ambitious rhetoric around schools was always going to have a collision course with his teachers’-union benefactors, who simply do not want schools to fully reopen any time soon. Not even after teachers got priority in vaccinations, and K–12 schools received over $68 billion in 2020 to mitigate COVID issues. I just didn’t expect that he would be breaking a core campaign promise so early in his presidency. So what’s holding Biden back from keeping his word? The White House would argue it’s funding, ventilation, and class sizes. Let’s look at each in turn. As mentioned, Congress allocated over $68 billion in 2020 for COVID mitigation in K–12 schools. So far, most of this money has not been spent. That hasn’t stopped the Biden administration from demanding another $130 billion. But let’s ignore the currently unspent billions of dollars for a moment and ask the essential question: Will more funding help? In fact, the schools that are currently open five days a week in America are parochial schools, which generally have less per-pupil funding than their public counterparts, and public schools that don’t compete with the per-pupil wealth of closed but well-funded districts such as Chicago, Fairfax County, San Francisco, and others. The issue is will, not resources. Ventilation is simply a crutch to excuse doing nothing. It was a problem identified early in 2020, again to mitigate the return to school before a coronavirus vaccine was available. The $68 billion Congress authorized provided funding specifically for ventilation. But most schools did little or nothing in the past year to improve ventilation, and it is more likely that we finally return to school before any substantive changes are made to the thousands of schools that remain shuttered. The absence of new ventilation systems has not held back the majority of schools that have opened up to some degree without disruption. Meanwhile, focusing the debate on the importance of class size is a way to disguise proposing that kids will go to school two days a week indefinitely. The idea is that a full class increases risk, so we need to cut class sizes in half. But nobody realistically believes that America is about to double its school-building capacity, at least not in the next year. Anyone whose kid has gone to class in a trailer behind a school building knows that it takes years to develop plans for new buildings, personnel, and district lines. The two-day-a-week hybrid model, with its implicitly smaller class sizes, was created to get kids back into the classroom before a vaccine was available. Inept school boards kept delaying the end of this temporary measure. Now, after it has been done for so long, it is being deceptively embraced as the post-vaccine ideal. This is simply nuts. After teachers in closed school districts are vaccinated, schools should be open full-time, five-days-a-week, just as so many of their counterparts already are doing (and as some were doing before vaccines were even available). Now that teachers are being vaccinated, for whom are we making these vast infrastructure changes anyway? It’s not for the teachers, whose risk will thankfully soon be measured in decimal points. And it’s not for children, who — public-health officials often and repeatedly remind us — are not significant spreaders or victims of this virus. In fact, the major health crises facing children today — depression, suicide, lack of confidence, academic failures, lack of socialization, poor nutrition, insufficient exercise — are being caused by the closures, not by the virus. In September 2020, Joe Biden said: “President Trump may not think this is a national emergency, but I think going back to school for millions of children and the impacts on their families and the community is a national emergency. I believe that’s what it is.” If this was a national emergency six months ago, and remains one today, where’s Joe? Some would argue that he should have more time, and that patience is required. He’s only been in office a few weeks. But we shouldn’t be surprised that many parents are simply out of patience. Others argue that advocating for school openings is anti-teacher. It’s a convenient way to shut down debate, because teachers are often underpaid and undervalued and thus not open to critique. But I love my kids’ teachers, who are doing the best they can. This is about being pro-children, not anti-teacher. In September, President Biden said: “Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos haven’t stepped up. We’re all seeing the results. Millions of students are now starting the new school year in the same way they finished the last one, at home. At home. Parents are doing their best, but more and more they’re finding themselves at wit’s end struggling to balance work and childcare and educational duties or worrying about their lost paycheck and how they’ll make ends meet while trying to keep their kids on track with remote learning.” Under Biden’s current plan, he has failed to live up to the standard he set for Trump. It’s time for Biden to purposefully engage this issue. He has enormous influence over unions and those who are advocating for kids to remain locked out of in-person instruction indefinitely. He has a serious group of public-health advisers who can persuade nervous parents and teachers of the low risks they face returning to the classroom (especially after a vaccine). As Joe Biden said six months ago on this subject: “Mr. President, where are you? Where are you? Why aren’t you working on this? Mr. President, that’s your job. That’s what you should be focused on right now. Getting our kids back to school safely.”

  • Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny flies to Germany

    The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived in Germany on a flight from Russia on Wednesday night, according to media reports. Yulia Navalnaya landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Moscow on Wednesday evening, according to Der Spiegel, the German magazine. It is unclear what prompted Ms Navalnaya to leave Russia, but associates stressed to the magazine that her departure was temporary. Her husband, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent. Mr Navalny returned to Russia with his wife on Jan 17, where he was arrested and sentenced to three and a half years in jail after a Moscow court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Ms Navalnaya was arrested on Jan 23 during a demonstration in Moscow. She was later fined 20,000 roubles (£196) for taking part in what prosecutors said was an "unsanctioned protest". Russian authorities have responded to the protests sweeping across the country in support of Mr Navalny with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people. They also have moved to isolate key members of Mr Navalny's team, putting several of his top associates under house arrest for two months without access to the internet. The Kremlin is also thought to be considering pushing through legislation to stop Ms Navalnaya from taking part in parliamentary elections in September. Associates of Mr Navalny have refuted the suggestion that his wife is considering standing for election. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU have urged Moscow to immediately free Mr Navalny. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has said Washington will co-ordinate closely with its allies to hold Russia accountable. On Wednesday, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said sanctions against Russia must target the right people.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedGOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rollingLindsey Graham says Capitol Police 'let the country down' during riot

  • Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law

    Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailand's king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison. Many protesters banged pots and pans, borrowing from nightly displays of discontent in neighbouring Myanmar at last week's coup, while some held Myanmar flags to show support for the country's pro-democracy movement. The Bangkok demonstration had originally been organised to show solitary with protesters in Myanmar, but it morphed into calls to change or end the strict "lese majeste" law after the four activists were detained on Tuesday.

  • 9 Asian-Owned Businesses Have Their Windows Smashed in the Last 2 Weeks in Oregon

    Many Asian-owned businesses in Portland, Oregon were vandalized and had windows smashed. In the last week of January, 13 businesses in the Jade District of East Portland were vandalized, according to Williamette Week. At least nine of the businesses were Asian-owned, including My Brother’s Crawfish, Hanoi Kitchen, Utopia Restaurant & Lounge, Buddy’s Lounge, Fujiyama, and Toast La Tea, according to Oregon Live.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Court stays execution of Alabama inmate

    An appellate court has stayed the lethal injection of an Alabama inmate to consider claims that the state failed to give the man, who has an IQ below 75, required assistance with forms impacting the timing of his execution. The 11th U.S. Court of Appeals issued the stay Thursday morning about 18 hours before Willie B. Smith was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection. The court stayed the execution to give a week to consider his claims.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backFed Chair Powell says lower unemployment rate hides true 'deterioration' of labor market

  • There’s a good reason why Chile is winning COVID vaccine race —and Mexico and Venezuela are not | Opinion

    Though Latin America is lagging far behind the United States and Europe in getting COVID-19 vaccines to its people, one country in the region stands out for its success in obtaining vaccines ahead of its neighbors — Chile.

  • Covid may become just 'sniffles', says scientist, as Tories urge no more lockdowns pledge

    A leading Covid scientist has floated the idea that people may simply get the "sniffles" when they catch the virus in the future. It came as Tory MPs called for ministers to make a promise of no more lockdowns when they reopen the country. Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the "jury is out" about whether new Covid vaccines will be needed to combat mutant strains but expressed hope those already developed can stop severe cases. "If people have just got the sniffles then I think our job is done," Prof Pollard told MPs on Tuesday as he looked ahead to the coming years during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus. With scientists increasingly talking about an annual Covid jab and warning that the virus will not disappear entirely, MPs are considering how to balance the long-term needs of protecting people and rebuilding the economy. Conservative backbenchers eager to see restrictions loosened as soon as is realistically possible have told The Telegraph they want Government ministers to make assurances that nationwide lockdowns will not be repeated. The idea is that to kickstart the economic recovery – getting businesses to reopen and triggering a spending boom – company bosses and workers have to be reassured that the lifting of the rules will not be reversed weeks later.

  • Car of missing Texas woman found in lake 30 years after disappearance

    Carey Mae Parker was 23 when she went missing from Quinlan, Texas on March 17, 1991.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • McConnell Declines to Whip Votes for Trump, Remains Undecided on Conviction: Report

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump of “inciting an insurrection” is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that McConnell has not yet decided how he will vote, although he voted that the Senate hearing for the 45th president is unconstitutional on Tuesday. During Trump’s first impeachment trial, the Kentucky Republican said he did not consider himself an impartial juror. However, in the time since, many Republicans have distanced themselves from the former president following months of rhetoric from Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Trump’s comments, which Democrats claim led to the eventual storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, led the House to pass a single article of impeachment: “inciting an insurrection.” However, even with the shifting dynamics in Congress and the Republican party, it is still unlikely that the Senate will vote to convict Trump. The chamber is evenly divided 50-50 and a two-thirds majority is required to convict. At least 17 Republicans would need to vote along with every Democratic senator, though just six GOP senators on Tuesday voted to support the constitutionality of the trial. In a leadership meeting Monday night, the Senate minority leader reportedly said the same things he has said publicly, a source told Bloomberg. Last month McConnell blamed Trump and other “powerful people” for provoking the rioters who amassed at the Capitol. “The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals, who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government that they did not like.” Reports last month indicated McConnell was pleased with Democrats’ impeachment effort, though he had not yet determined whether he will vote to convict.