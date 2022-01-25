The CEO Who Turned NextEra Into a Clean-Energy Giant Is Stepping Down

(Bloomberg) -- Jim Robo, who transformed NextEra Energy Inc. from a sleepy Florida utility into a clean-energy juggernaut, is stepping down as the company’s top executive.

NextEra appointed company veteran John Ketchum as successor, naming him president and chief executive officer as part of a series of management changes announced Tuesday that take effect March 1. Robo, who’s also chairman, will become executive chairman for a brief period, and Ketchum, 51, is expected to be appointed to NextEra’s board. Shares fell.

Robo, 59, has been instrumental in building NextEra into the biggest U.S. wind and solar company. At one point in 2020, the firm had a market value that eclipsed oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp., a clarion sign of the ascendancy of renewables in a world increasingly focused on carbon-free power. Ketchum will take over at a challenging period for the industry as global inflation brings an end to an era of ever-cheaper clean energy that helped fuel NextEra’s expansion.

“Our outlook for new renewables and storage development remains as strong as ever and we are excited to be able to continue supporting the industry’s transition away from old inefficient forms of generation,” Robo said Tuesday in his last earnings call as CEO.

“There’s no question that Jim accomplished a lot,” Glenrock Associates energy analyst Paul Patterson said in a phone interview. “He does leave shoes to fill, but NextEra develops a lot of internal talent.”

NextEra shares tumbled as much as 7.4% in U.S. trading, the biggest intraday decline since April 2020, after the Juno Beach, Florida-based firm posted fourth-quarter results and disclosed the management moves. Shares traded 7% lower at $76.17 as of 1:13 p.m. in New York.

Investors are “slightly cautious” about the transition because Robo is seen as a thought leader in the utility and renewable industries, said Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi.

“He’s been the face of the company and their growth to the largest renewable developer,” Mandloi said in a phone interview. “A change in leadership is something investors generally don’t like.”

Robo began working at NextEra in 2002 after executive roles with General Electric Co. and Strategic Planning Associates, a management consulting firm. The Harvard graduate joined just as the company began to expand beyond its roots as a Florida utility and grow into a clean power giant. He became CEO in July 2012.

An early deal with Robo’s former employer showed his skills in leading the transition and a new focus -- he renegotiated a contract to buy natural gas turbines from GE when the market for gas plants was in decline into a deal for wind turbines instead.

“Under Jim’s stewardship, NextEra Energy has been transformed into a world leader in clean energy and the world’s largest electric company by market capitalization,” Sherry Barrat, lead independent director of the company’s board, said in a statement that noted the firm’s market value increased fivefold during his time as CEO.

Robo’s efforts to expand the company’s utility footprint were more uneven. NextEra’s acquisition of Hawaii Electric was nixed by regulators in 2016. The next year, NextEra lost out to Sempra Energy in an effort to buy Oncor Electric Delivery Co. out of the bankruptcy of its parent. The company did snap up Gulf Power from Southern Company in 2018, expanding in Florida. In 2020, the company was said to have made an unsuccessful bid to take over power giant Duke Energy Corp.

Criticisms

NextEra sometimes faced criticism for moves that seemingly put its interests ahead of clean energy or the environment. NextEra subsidiary Florida Power & Light joined other utilities to spend $20 million promoting an unsuccessful 2016 ballot initiative that would have curbed rooftop solar arrays. In Maine, the company tried to block a 145-mile hydropower transmission line sought by Avangrid Inc., which accused the company of “purposely trying to thwart the goals of Maine and Massachusetts to obtain more renewable power.”

The Orlando Sentinel newspaper recently published articles alleging connections between Florida Power & Light and secretive political committees that sought to tip elections in the state in favor of Republicans. Asked about the headlines on Tuesday’s earnings call, Robo said the company conducted a thorough investigation and found no wrongdoing by the company or any of its employees.

Ketchum has been with NextEra for 19 years. He was appointed chief financial officer in 2016 and three years later became head of the firm’s renewables development unit NextEra Energy Resources as well as president of its NextEra Energy Partners project holding company. Before joining in 2002, Ketchum was corporate counsel for TECO Energy Inc. He previously worked in corporate banking and as a tax lawyer in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ketchum stressed during Tuesday’s call that NextEra’s focus on clean power will continue.

“We’re working to position ourselves as the leaders of the energy transition,” he said. “Don’t forget, renewables are cheap. They’re the cheapest form of energy in this country, with or without incentives.”

