CEO-worker pay gap jumps in 2021 at low-wage U.S. companies

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster
Simon Jessop
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - The pay gap between workers and CEOs at 300 publicly listed U.S. companies with the lowest median wage jumped in 2021, a study from the Institute for Policy Studies https://ips-dc.org (IPS) showed on Tuesday.

The average gap was 670 to 1, up from 604 to 1 in the prior year, while 49 companies had ratios above 1,000 to 1, the study showed. Average CEO pay in the group climbed $2.5 million to $10.6 million, while median worker pay rose $3,556 to $23,968.

The findings will give new ammunition to investors who push for social justice causes as part of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

U.S. corporations face an unprecedented wave of ESG-related shareholder resolutions this year, with the treatment of workers being one of the issues raised frequently.

"During the pandemic, low-wage workers have demonstrated how essential they are to the functioning of our economy. With profits rising in 2021, corporations had an opportunity to make a big leap towards greater pay equity," said Sarah Anderson, Global Economy Project Director at the IPS.

The study found that at 106 of the companies, median worker pay failed to keep pace with the 4.7% average U.S. inflation rate over the period. Of that group, 67 companies spent a combined $43.7 billion on share buybacks in the period, boosting CEOs' stock-based pay.

In response, growing numbers of workers are taking matters into their own hands and looking to move jobs in the hunt for better pay, working conditions or work-life balance, a trend known as "The Great Resignation".

A March global survey by consultants PwC found one in five workers was "extremely" or "very likely" to switch employers in the next 12 months.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased attention by investors on the way companies treat their staff, although, as was seen at Amazon's recent annual meeting, many have baulked at opposing management on such issues.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Totally deluded’: Boris Johnson claims ‘convincing’ victory in confidence vote

    Boris Johnson will be able to continue as prime minister - for now.

  • Why is Starbucks shutting down a location that voted to unionize?

    An Ithaca, New York Starbucks voted to unionize in April. Two months later, Starbucks wants to shut it down.

  • Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

    Several Democrats are competing Tuesday for the chance to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate's longest-serving members. The Democratic primary largely centers on Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from northeast Iowa, and Mike Franken, a retired Navy vice admiral. Physician Glenn Hurst, a city councilman and active member of the Iowa Democratic Party state central committee, is also running, but he has raised and spent far less money and is not well known around the state.

  • Sony's former chief, who pushed content but missed iPod wave, dies at 84

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nobuyuki Idei, the urbane former chief executive of Sony Group Corp, who spearheaded the Japanese conglomerate's push into content but missed the shift to MP3s that led to the iPod, died on June 2, the company said on Tuesday. Idei, who was 84, took the helm in 1995 to drive Sony into entertainment from hardware, but under his leadership the company behind the Walkman was slow to embrace MP3s and flat-panel TVs. Known for his charisma and frank manner, Idei had been handpicked by predecessor Norio Ohga but his push into content opened a rift between Japan-based engineers and foreign movie and music executives.

  • GOP incumbents face House primaries in Democratic California

    A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California are facing primary challengers on Tuesday in races that will help determine control of Congress. Two of the House members are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump: One voted to support the former president’s impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it. Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana.

  • Crunch Time for Biden's Agenda

    Talks are reportedly heating up between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over a package of tax changes, health care reforms, and climate and energy programs. “We’re hearing there’s no deal, at least not yet. But Schumer and Manchin are closer than they’ve ever been, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations,” Punchbowl News reported this morning, adding that climate policies remain a point of contention. Roll Call’s Paul M. Krawzak report

  • CDC director spoke with several union leaders before tightening masking guidance, internal calendar reveals

    CDC director Rochelle Walensky spoke to numerous union leaders one day before tightening school masking guidance, her internal calendar reveals.

  • Denver Starbucks workers allege firings, retaliation for their unionizing

    The coffee giant rejects complaints it retaliates against workers joining a wave that has unionized more than 200 stores.

  • Challenged Interference in Amazon JFK8 Labor Case Could Span Weeks

    The National Labor Relations Board is sifting through allegations against Amazon amid Staten Island facility unionization attempts and victories.

  • First metro Starbucks store votes to unionize, more to vote soon

    Employees at the Howell Mill location voted Monday and approved a union overwhelmingly 10 to 1.

  • U.S. asks Mexico to probe whether Stellantis parts plant abused labor rights

    The United States has asked Mexico to probe alleged worker rights violations at an auto-parts plant owned by Italian-French carmaker Stellantis, the fourth such complaint under a revised trade deal, U.S. officials said on Monday. The U.S. request for Mexico to examine possible abuses at Teksid Hierro de Mexico in the northern border state of Coahuila comes under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Workers say the company has blocked them from being represented by the group of their choice, the Miners Union, and that it dismissed workers who backed the group.

  • Tube strike: London commuters warned not to travel as thousands of Underground staff stage walk out

    London Underground advises people not to travel on Monday

  • Campaign to unionize Starbucks coffee shops reaches El Paso with union election set

    Fountains at Farah Starbucks' barista leads effort to unionize store with NLRB setting election by mailed ballots.

  • Scotland's nurses threaten to strike if Nicola Sturgeon does not approve a 10 per cent pay rise

    Scotland's nurses have threatened to go on strike if Nicola Sturgeon does not approve a 10 per cent pay rise amid warnings of a “summer of discontent” that could cripple public services.