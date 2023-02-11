The CEOwned Launches Free Kickstart E-Course to Start Online Business

Also offering Wellness Supplies, Home Workout Equipment and Outdoor Living Products

CEOwned announces the launch of their Free Kickstart E-Course for coaches who want to start an online business. The course consists of video training in various areas divided into 6 modules. Module 1 offers tips on how to go above and beyond for each of your clientele. Module 2 provides information on how to keep client retention high, continued by Module 3, which helps aspiring entrepreneurs understand how to provide individualized nutrition or workout plans for their clients. Module 4 is all about onboarding clients with a “WOW factor” followed by Module 5, which helps people know how to track client progress so they always remain satisfied. Last but not least, Module 6, the course's final module, discusses how to provide flexible and individualized services for clientele.

The CEOwned course kit also comes with two bonus learnings. The first is about expanding the mindset and building a business based on discoveries. The second is learning magnetic marketing strategies, which attract more and more clients to the online business. The CEOwned mini course is now available online for FREE. Coaches who aspire to be entrepreneurs can make their dream come true with this starter course. All they need to do is fill in an online form with their email address, name and phone number and sign up for free.

Many online businesses and startups fail, due to a lack of strategic and long-term planning. There are very few people who come prepared to the field. And out of those few, only a certain percentage witness successful results in the first two years. This is why planning is the most crucial step in any startup launch. CEOwned Free Mini Course is a perfect jumpstart to build momentum into the operations. The course will take entrepreneurs through the ins and outs of building prospective relationships, and form a connection between self-growth as well as business growth.

Another exclusive feature in the course includes a bonus training on “how to authentically sell” without sounding “salesy”. The course allows coaches to immediately implement these strategies into their organization. CEOwned also offers a VIP Mentorship Program. This high-level coaching program is designed to walk business owners through a step-by-step system that both co-founders used in their personal fitness coaching company to scale. The system is designed to teach coaches the macro and micro level strategies necessary to build a successful coaching business. For those who want to see their businesses transform, you are most welcome to join hands with some of the best mentors in the industry.

To book a 1 on 1 strategy call with an expert, click here: https://ceownedcoaching.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=41429215

About CEOwned

CEOwned is owned and operated by Sarah and Hansika, who are online business mentors, personal development coaches, writers, and travel enthusiasts. The company offers Business Starter Courses and CEOwned Mentorship Programs backed by neuroscience that support business growth and self-empowerment.

Website: https://www.theceownedcoach.com/

